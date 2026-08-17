On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the Indian community in the UAE. I also convey our sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; the Rulers of the Emirates and the Government of the UAE for their continued care of our community as their own.

Eight decades on, India stands as the world's largest democracy and among the fastest-growing major economies, advancing towards Viksit Bharat 2047 on the strength of structural reforms, world-leading Digital Public Infrastructure and a thriving innovation ecosystem.

This milestone is equally an occasion to celebrate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE. Sustained by the vision of our leaderships — reaffirmed by the President Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to India in January 2026 and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE in May 2026 — bilateral trade has touched $100 billion under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with an ambitious new target of $200 billion by 2032.

Our cooperation today reaches well beyond the traditional pillars of trade, energy and investment to embrace futuristic domains — human capital development, high technology, space and civil nuclear energy.

Our 4.5 million-strong community remains the living bridge of this enduring friendship. Anchored in trust and a shared vision, the India-UAE partnership will define a generation of progress for both nations.