India-UAE partnership will define a generation of progress for both nations

Our 4.5 million-strong community remains the living bridge of our enduring friendship

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 17 Aug 2026, 8:45 AM
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On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the Indian community in the UAE. I also convey our sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice-President and Prime Minister  of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; the Rulers of the Emirates and the Government of the UAE for their continued care of our community as their own.

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Eight decades on, India stands as the world's largest democracy and among the fastest-growing major economies, advancing towards Viksit Bharat 2047 on the strength of structural reforms, world-leading Digital Public Infrastructure and a thriving innovation ecosystem.

This milestone is equally an occasion to celebrate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE. Sustained by the vision of our leaderships — reaffirmed by the President Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to India in January 2026 and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE in May 2026 — bilateral trade has touched $100 billion under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with an ambitious new target of $200 billion by 2032.

Our cooperation today reaches well beyond the traditional pillars of trade, energy and investment to embrace futuristic domains — human capital development, high technology, space and civil nuclear energy.

Our 4.5 million-strong community remains the living bridge of this enduring friendship. Anchored in trust and a shared vision, the India-UAE partnership will define a generation of progress for both nations.


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