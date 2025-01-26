India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will Continue to Flourish

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

It is with a great sense of honor and pride that I extend the greetings on the momentous occasion of our nation’s 76th Republic Day. It is but natural that on this special day Indians come together to pay tribute to the visionaries and freedom fighters who paved the way for our independence and laid the foundation of our republic.

Our constitution, a testament to their foresight, enshrines the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It is these principles that have united 1.4 billion people, speaking hundreds of languages, practicing diverse faiths, and belonging to myriad cultures, into a vibrant and resilient democracy.

Today, as we celebrate the values of our civilisational republic, we must reaffirm our commitment to upholding these ideals. Let us remember the sacrifices of those who came before us and draw inspiration from their courage and determination. The journey of India is not just about its achievements but also about its aspirations — a continuous endeavor to ensure that every citizen enjoys dignity, opportunity, and freedom.

In 2025, we stand at a juncture where India is not just a land of ancient heritage but also a hub of innovation, economic dynamism, and global influence. Our nation has emerged as a beacon of technological advancement, and a leader in sustainability and climate action.

The past year has been particularly remarkable for India. The nation proudly demonstrated its strong credentials as a thriving electoral democracy by having the largest elections in the history of mankind when close to 650 million electorates exercised their franchise. The remarkable political stability over the past 25 years meant that we continued our march towards being the fourth largest economy in the world, a position that the country will earn in 2025. This is a stellar turnaround just in a decade since 2013, when India was identified as one among the “Fragile Five” economies.

The steady growth is fuelled by Technology & Innovation. India is slowly yet firmly climbing the Global Innovation Index rankings reaching its all time best position of 39 among 133 countries last year. Another indicator of this is the fact that almost 50 per cent of Global Capability Centres are located in India. The epicenter of Global Technology shifting to India reflects the country’s strong tech pool, increasing ease of doing business, vibrant tech start-ups, cutting edge AI/ML adoption and robust research & development landscape. Just few days ago ISRO’s successfully accomplished Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), making India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to achieve the technological feat. When it comes to technology, even sky cannot limit us!

In our steady march towards prosperity, we see UAE as a key, indispensable partner. The ties between India and the UAE are more than a bilateral relationship — they are a bridge of friendship, trust, and shared destiny. Our two nations have deep-rooted historical and cultural connections that have evolved into a robust partnership across diverse fields. As we look to the future, there are immense possibilities for collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, space exploration, AI, healthcare, and digital technology. Together, we can address global challenges and create a better world for future generations. This partnership is further strengthened by the seminal contributions of the nearly 4 million Indian community who are also the torchbearers of India’s values and culture in the UAE. Their hard work, dedication, and integrity have earned them respect and admiration in this country. I am confident that the community will continue playing an active role in further strengthening our bilateral ties. I must also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for their unwavering support to the Indian diaspora. As the country envisions the next 25 years, leading up to the centenary of our republic in 2047, where we aspire to be a developed country or “Viksit Bharat”, the goal is to shape a nation that is not only prosperous but also equitable, where innovation thrives alongside tradition, and where the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — continues to guide our actions. This vision resonates with the UAE’s ambitions as well, as a nation that has transformed itself into a global icon of progress, tolerance and diversity. Together, India and the UAE can be powerful forces for good, shaping a brighter future for humanity. On this Republic Day, let us celebrate our achievements, honour our shared values, and recommit ourselves to the ideals that define us. Let us move forward with unity and resolve, as we build stronger bonds between our nations and strive for a better world. May the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE continue to thrive & flourish! Jai Hind!!!

