India set to remain fastest-growing major economy despite challenges

India is expected to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, supported by strong domestic demand, public investment, and a rapidly expanding services sector, experts say.

Referring to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections, leading economists and analysts said India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent in fiscal year 2026-27, while growth is projected to strengthen to 6.7 per cent in 2027-28, maintaining its position among the fastest-growing large economies globally. The IMF attributes this resilience primarily to robust private consumption and strong services activity.

The World Bank is slightly more optimistic, forecasting 6.6 per cent growth in 2026-27. While acknowledging risks from global geopolitical tensions, energy price volatility, and supply chain disruptions, the World Bank highlights India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including sizeable foreign exchange reserves, a healthy banking sector, low inflation, and ongoing fiscal consolidation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy assessment, has projected 6.7 per cent GDP growth for 2026-27, citing resilient domestic economic activity and stronger-than-expected performance in the first quarter. The RBI notes that private consumption, fixed investment, manufacturing activity, and services exports continue to support economic momentum despite global uncertainties.

Economy Continues to Rise

Atik Munshi, Managing Partner at the FinExpertiza UAE, said India has grown at a steady pace during the last decade and the trend is expected to continue for the next five years.

“Considering the government initiatives a reasonable forecast would be between six per cent and seven per cent during this period, however, considering the global political volatility, energy and logistics may impact the growth,” Munshi told Khaleej Times.

“As India has a large captive market, it has sufficient buffer to resist global upheaval. The key macro-economic factors which have an impact on the growth, includes, in my view (a) a strong diplomacy (b) Energy (c) logistics (d) Bureaucracy ( e) tax structure and (f) Infrastructure,” he said.

Saad Maniar, CEO, Baker Tilly UAE, expressed different views and said Indian economy will continue to grow during the next 3-5 years but the growth will be uneven.

“My outlook for India’s growth over the next 3-5 years is cautiously subdued. Three factors will drive the growth,” Maniar said.

Elaborating, he said managing Gen Z expectations on jobs and wages will be challenging. Without stronger hiring, demand will stay weak.

“Despite efforts, corporates have not engaged meaningfully on expansion. Capex-led growth is likely to remain limited. With a political mindset driving decisions, I do not expect the government to take the structural steps needed for long-term efficiency,” he said.

“Overall, growth will continue but will be uneven. Without better alignment between policy, corporates, and workforce aspirations, we may not fully capture the demographic opportunity,” he added.

Primary Growth Drivers

Several key drivers are expected to sustain India’s growth outlook. First, strong household consumption, supported by rising incomes and improving employment conditions, remains a major pillar of demand.

Second, government-led infrastructure spending in transport, logistics, energy, and urban development continues to crowd in private investment.

Third, the services sector, particularly information technology, financial services, and business process management, remains globally competitive and export-oriented.

Fourth, growth in manufacturing, supported by production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and supply-chain diversification, is strengthening India’s industrial base.

Finally, rapid digitalisation, expanding formalisation of the economy, and rising foreign direct investment are enhancing productivity and long-term growth potential.

Over the coming decade, Maniar sees healthcare, defence, and hospitality as the primary drivers of India’s growth.

“Healthcare is best positioned because of our demographics, rising incomes, and a clear shift toward preventive and quality care. As access improves and expectations rise, demand across hospitals, diagnostics, med-tech, and insurance will only deepen,” he said.

Defence will grow as indigenisation, technology, and exports move it from a strategic priority to an economic engine, supporting manufacturing, R&D, and a wider MSME ecosystem. Hospitality will benefit from a similar tailwind, with higher disposable incomes, stronger domestic travel, and growing global interest in India as a destination.

“Together, these sectors reflect where the country’s aspirations are headed better health, stronger security, and richer experiences and that is why I believe they will sustain India’s expansion in the next 10 years,” Maniar said.

Munshi said India has a large pool of young talent which is relatively cost effective. The growth is dependent of multiple matters though the key drivers could be sectors like technology, infrastructure, AI, non-sophisticated manufacturing, etc.

“In view of the economic talent pool and good political relationship these and other traditional areas are expected to be sustainable in the forthcoming decade.”

Impact of Government Initiatives

Maniar is of the view that government initiatives around infrastructure investment, manufacturing incentives, digitalisation, and the energy transition are laying the foundation for India’s next phase of growth, much like what the Financial Times has been highlighting on India’s push to move up the value chain.

“The focus on physical infrastructure and PLI-linked manufacturing is improving connectivity and competitiveness, while digitalisation is lowering friction across finance, governance, and commerce. These together create a base for higher productivity and wider formalisation,” he said.

Maniar said the energy transition adds another long-term layer. As India scales renewables, storage, and efficiency, it reduces import dependence and creates new industries in clean tech and manufacturing. None of this delivers growth overnight, and execution will determine the payoff. But if sustained, these initiatives shift India from cyclical momentum to structural capacity, and that is what will support stronger, more resilient growth over the next decade.

Munshi said India has already entered into an era of digitisation and the share of the informal economy has drastically reduced; this has happened due the government initiative and capital investments into this area.

“Government is making efforts for energy transition into other non-carbon areas like solar, wind, etc. along with private sector partnership to reduce international dependency; such would make a huge impact on rural economy of India.

“There is a marked effort from the top to reduce corruption and provide incentives to the less privileged which induces a better lifestyle and in turn pushes growth. Tax is one area which requires a larger net and a lower complexity and government is making inroads into it,” he said.

Biggest Risks, Challenges

Maniar observed that the biggest risks today come from both outside and inside. “Globally, we are dealing with tighter financial conditions, slower growth in major economies, and ongoing geopolitical tensions that keep commodity prices and supply chains volatile. At home, inflation remains a pressure point, and it directly impacts consumption and household confidence.”

On the domestic side, he said employment generation is the central challenge. “Creating quality jobs at scale to match our demographic profile will require much faster private investment and skilling. Without that alignment, even with strong policy intent, growth risks being uneven. So the key test is whether we can convert macro stability into jobs and higher incomes while navigating an uncertain global environment.”

Despite of the large talent pool, Munshi said India still faces the problem of unemployment due to various reasons. “Overseas reliance for energy is another pain point which affects the entire economy of India and is one of the reasons for inflation. The current global political scenario does not suit India and exports are negatively impacted.”The

Structural Reforms a Must

As India aims to become a larger global economic powerhouse, Maniar said some structural reforms and policy measures are most critical to improving competitivenes, attracting investment, and ensuring inclusive growth.

He suggests:

• Simplify compliance and make labor and land laws more flexible to cut costs, speed up approvals, and make Indian manufacturing globally competitive to attract private investment.

• Scale skilling and education to match industry needs so we can create quality jobs at volume and ensure growth translates into higher incomes across regions and income groups.

• Accelerate investment in logistics, power, and clean energy to reduce input costs, improve supply chain reliability, and support both domestic firms and foreign investors looking at India for the long term.

Like any country there are always numerous areas where a country can improve — for India reforms and flexibility in government rules are highly desired, according to Munshi.

“India has positioned itself as an alternative to China for global production however it needs to take more strides to provide the right setup for this growth. It is given that India will grow at a much better rate than most other countries,” he said.

Overall, despite external risks, experts said India’s economic outlook remains robust, with domestic demand, investment, and structural reforms providing a strong foundation for sustained growth.