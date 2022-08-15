India At The Cusp Of Becoming Superpower

Sudesh Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Giant Group

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022

75 years of self-rule, India with unmatched achievements has advanced to a level that no other country in the world has ever done, particularly after being under invasions and foreign rule for almost 800 years.

Our feeling of celebrations of 75 years of self-rule shall increase manifold when we look at the challenges India faced when self-rule was achieved in 1947. We had the scars of partition, no economic strength, no manufacturing base, education and healthcare in shambles, almost non-existent infrastructure, very low per capita income, no constitution of its own etc.

Leadership of that time had to see the nation through these challenges particularly when they had no experience of governance. All that Indians and leadership possessed was high morale and its valued traditions and customs (which helped the generations survive the onslaught of centuries) to build the nation from scratch.

Indians by far are intelligent, hardworking, skillful, tolerant and peaceful people who know the art of surviving under any circumstances. With these traits, Indians within a short span of 75 years of self-rule made their mark in the comity of nations. Today, India is economic powerhouse, technologically advanced, IT hub, militarily strong, self-sufficient in food production, manufacturing base for the world, contributor to the supply chain to say the least. Persons of Indian origin are heading many large corporations of the world and are excelling in every field. “India is at the cusp of becoming Superpower. Today, India cannot be ignored by the world.”

Though 75 years in the life span of a person may look to be substantial but for a country as big as big India with adversities, it is very short. We have seen a paradigm shift in the governance of the country since the BJP Government came to power in 2014 under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with its’ “Nation First” philosophy in place.

In the coming 25 years, it shall be very difficult for any government to change the path of India’s development. India will be one of the developed nations. India will lead the world with IT Hub, technologically advanced manufacturing base coupled with its ancient culture and traditions pursuing the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” meaning “World is one Family.” India will be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with amended form of Veto power applicable to all permanent members of Security Council, third largest economy in the world and mighty military power.

India believes in the philosophy of peaceful co-existence and Indians by far are the most tolerant people in the world. However, Indians will no more be naïve and will defend their culture and traditions in all possible ways. India will live by its Vedic Scriptures.

Sudesh Aggarwal is the Founder and Chairman of the Giant Group. He has been engaged in many not-for-profit organisations. He is currently pursuing to set up a Sanatan Dharma Holy City project in India.