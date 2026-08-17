India at 80: A strategic partnership defining the future of growth

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the occasion is not only a reflection on the nation's extraordinary economic transformation but also an opportunity to recognise the global partnerships shaping its future. Among these, the India-UAE relationship has emerged as one of the world's most successful strategic partnerships, driven by trust, complementary strengths and a shared vision for sustainable growth.

The relationship has evolved well beyond trade. Today, India and the UAE are collaborating across investment, artificial intelligence, logistics, financial services, healthcare, retail, real estate, manufacturing, education and sustainability. This expanding partnership is creating an integrated economic corridor that is positioning both countries for long-term growth.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has accelerated this momentum. Since its implementation in 2022, bilateral trade has grown significantly, with overall trade increasing by around 37 per cent, UAE exports to India rising by 41 per cent, and Indian exports to the UAE by 30 per cent. As both nations work towards a long-term bilateral trade target of $200 billion, the focus is increasingly shifting from facilitating trade to fostering innovation, investment and technology-led collaboration.

For the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai), operating under the aegis of Dubai Chambers and with the patronage of the Ambassador of India to the UAE and the Consulate General of India in Dubai, this evolving landscape has created significant opportunities to advance the socio-economic interests of the India-UAE business community. Today, IBPC Dubai serves as a premier platform for policy dialogue, knowledge exchange and economic diplomacy, connecting governments, industry leaders, investors and professionals to strengthen collaboration across the India-UAE corridor.

Over the past year, IBPC Dubai has deepened its sector-focused engagement through dedicated focus groups and curated events spanning Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability and Energy, Family Offices, Global Interface, Logistics, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services and Taxation. These platforms have brought together business leaders, policymakers and subject matter experts to identify emerging opportunities, address evolving challenges and foster meaningful collaboration.

In 2026, discussions on family office governance, retail resilience, supply chain continuity, the construction and built environment, wealth management, artificial intelligence, the future of education and organ donation have featured prominently in IBPC Dubai's calendar, reflecting the Council's commitment to addressing issues shaping the next phase of economic growth. During the year, IBPC Dubai also launched its flagship programme, "Unlocking the Power of AI – Redefining the Future," convening technology leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore AI adoption, governance and enterprise transformation in support of Dubai's D33 Agenda.

Recognising Dubai's strategic role as the gateway connecting India with the Middle East, Africa and Europe, IBPC Dubai also convened the India–West Asia Dialogue, bringing together industry stalwarts, CEOs, investors and policymakers to examine the future of regional connectivity and economic integration. The dialogue focused on key themes including AI governance, digital public infrastructure, supply chain resilience, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and sustainable cross-border growth, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub linking the economies of India, the UAE and the wider region.

Through these initiatives, IBPC Dubai continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade, fostering innovation, facilitating strategic partnerships and supporting the shared economic aspirations of India and the UAE.

Policy advocacy remains central to IBPC Dubai's mission. The Council recently submitted sector-specific recommendations covering eight priority industries to the UAE Ministry while continuing its close engagement with Dubai Chambers to strengthen public-private collaboration.

Through its India Dialogue Series, IBPC Dubai also convened pre- and post-Union Budget 2026 forums, bringing together policymakers, economists and business leaders to assess the Budget's implications for India-UAE trade, investment and cross-border business.

Complementing these initiatives, the Council has prioritised regulatory preparedness through programmes on taxation, e-invoicing and corporate compliance, helping businesses navigate an increasingly digital regulatory environment.

Leadership development has been another key focus, with the Institute of Directors (India)'s exclusive Masterclass for Directors equipping 27 senior executives and entrepreneurs with advanced boardroom governance capabilities.

Sustainability remains equally integral to the Council's agenda, with a dedicated Energy and Climate Focus Group driving discussions on clean energy, ESG, climate resilience and responsible business practices, aligned with both the UAE's sustainability ambitions and India's energy transition.

Beyond business, IBPC continues to support the Indian community during times of need. Earlier this year, during unexpected travel disruptions, its volunteer-led Champions Driven Support Programme worked with the Embassy of India and the Consulate General of India to coordinate emergency assistance, including the repatriation of stranded Indian tourists, alongside accommodation, transport and medical support for affected individuals. The initiative demonstrated the strength of community leadership and public-private cooperation.

— Dr (CA) Sahitya Chaturvedi is the Secretary General of the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), under the aegis of Dubai Chambers.