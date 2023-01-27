Incredible Indians

These self-made women have excelled in a range of fields, thanks to their dedication and will-power and carved out a space for themselves both in the UAE and internationally

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023

BEAUTY WITH BRAINS

Debanjali Kamstra

She dazzled at the Mrs World pageant in 2022. She represented the UAE for the first time in the pageant’s history and was named second runner-up, just behind Jordan and America. Not only did Debanjali Kamstra win third place, but she also won the ‘Most Exotic Costume’ title. She stunned the judges as well as the audience with her award-winning falcon-inspired costume. The outfit was made entirely of gold fabric and tied together with a floor-length feather cape. The headpiece, the huge shoulder pads, everything about this outfit was a 10/10.

Kamstra is a former employee of Emirates Airlines and opened her first interior design business in Dubai years ago. Hailing originally from Kolkata, India, Kamstra has been living in the UAE for 13 years. Kamstra, a successful businesswoman, has established several businesses under her direction, including one that sells home furnishings and another that deals with healthy foods and beverages.

SAVVY AND SASSY ENTREPRENEUR

Qurat Ul Ain

The very competitive real estate market in Dubai is where Qurat Ul Ain is to be found. She quickly established a reputation as a shrewd marketer by offering privilege cards for prestigious hotels in Middle East, including Le Meridian Hotel Group. At the tender age of just 23, Qurat was named salesperson of the year for the whole MENA area. Qurat established Drehomes Real Estate in 2007 with the knowledge and mindset of a quickly becoming renowned sales expert, continuing the history. Qurat has set an example for the rest to follow because she believes in the empowerment of women. As someone passionate about grooming entrepreneurs, Qurat lives by the saying: "If I can, you can."

MASTERING ART OF CREATIVITY

Nabia Rasshid

Nabia Rasshid was born and reared in Dubai but is originally from Nagpur, India. She witnessed Dubai's development into what it is now, and the city never ceases to motivate her. She was always motivated to start her own business at the age of 16, whether it was by selling handmade cupcakes at a school bake sale. She has always kept the knowledge with her, and it helps her manage NabiaCreates, an online Instagram profile, every day.

Rasshid always held the view that gifts should be meaningful. She founded NabiaCreates with a focus on personalised presents since she found that only the US and UK markets offered innovative gifts, and the choices in Dubai were also wildly overpriced. She sorts her clients' gifting requirements so that they are reasonable and long-lasting, and relatable to them.

EMPOWERING WOMEN ACROSS THE WORLD

She is the founder of BeingShe, a platform for encouraging women to realise their potential and live the life of their dreams.

Aparna Bajpai believes in thinking differently and feels responsible towards her family and society at large. She believes in setting an example and being focused while practising what you preach and dreaming big. Bajpai is a creative thinker with a positive attitude and a self-motivated individual who works with focus and determination to turn dreams into reality.

Her initiative BeingShe is an international movement to empower women and transform them to lead their inner drive and passion with a concrete impactful structure. The organisation has a vision of empowering women and encourages them to become confident and powerful spokespersons, advocates of passion-driven movements and social causes that impact our lives and of those around us.

ON A DELICIOUS VOYAGE

Supriya Takkar Fernandes

Supriya Takkar Fernandes, who was born and grew up in Mumbai and Vasai, had no idea that Dubai would one day become her home. Starting her journey with Emirates, her journey with the company lasted for a decade. Soon after taking a break from nine-to-five corporate jobs, Fernandes ended up being an entrepreneur of her dream project 'VaLo' (Vasai Local Restaurant). The restaurant resonates with the local culture of Vasai, where you can find authentic 'Koli' cuisine in Dubai. Fernandes intends to put 'Koli' Cuisine on the Indian Culinary map and make it famous like any other Indian Cuisine.

'VaLo' is the very first 'Koli' restaurant outside India and Fernandes can’t wait to make it global.

REFLECTING EXQUISITE CREATIONS

Ujwala Adivrekar-Iyer

Hailing from a family of renowned artists, Dubai-based jewellery designer and creator Ujwala Adivrekar-Iyer began her venture 'Abhasā' in 2008. Fuelled by her passion for stones and metals, she paved her niche in jewellery-making. Her attention to the finest details has allowed Iyer to specialise in creating artistic pieces with semi-precious stone beads sourced from her travels around the world. She also works with an array of mediums and uses a mix of wood, silver, hand-painted pendants and more to create unique and exclusive pieces.

'Abhasā' allows for a fluid experience where these ornamental pieces complement one's persona whilst uplifting their presence. Weaving together modern minimalism and old-fashioned sophistication, Iyer brings exquisite wearable poetry through 'Abhasā'.

