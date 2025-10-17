Incentives and attractions abound in Armenia

Just a short flight from the Gulf, Armenia is a vibrant destination for UAE travellers seeking authentic cultural experiences, pristine nature and world-class hospitality. With visa-free access for Gulf residents, expanding flight connections and a growing portfolio of investment opportunities, the country offers convenience alongside exceptional growth potential.

"We don’t have oil or gas, but we have people. Our people are our greatest treasure,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, chairperson of the Tourism Committee of Armenia. “We enjoy over 300 sunny days a year, even in winter, which makes our country attractive for both leisure and business travellers.”

Armenia’s tourism strategy for 2026–2030 focuses on cultural heritage, gastronomy, agritourism and adventure tourism, building on its reputation as a safe, family-friendly destination. “Despite being a small country, Armenia has a rich history and over 10 UNESCO-recognised heritage sites,” Gevorgyan explained. "We also offer vibrant nightlife and are known as one of the safest countries in the world. In Armenia, it’s common to leave your bag or phone at a café table without any worries — no one touches it.” The Tourism Committee has been deepening ties with Gulf nations. “Armenia has approved visa-free entry for Gulf residents, including those holding US or Schengen visas,” Gevorgyan said. “This is a major step forward in strengthening regional ties and boosting tourism.” New flight routes are also transforming accessibility. Direct flights from Abu Dhabi launched in June. “The Gulf region is growing rapidly for us and we are working with Fly One Armenia to expand routes to both Europe and the Gulf."

Armenia is also positioning itself as a medical tourism hub, thanks to highly trained doctors, affordability and growing international visibility. “We are developing a digital platform called Bridge, which will connect doctors, tour operators, patients, lawyers and insurers,” Gevorgyan explained. “It will offer an all-in-one service with a single agreement and price, making the process simple and transparent.” She added: “Armenia is closer and more cost-effective than countries like Germany, yet offers excellent care in fields like dentistry, implantology and cosmetic surgery.” The platform is expected to launch next year, strengthening Armenia’s brand as a destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Wellness tourism is another area of focus, with regional hubs like Dilijan developing into world-class destinations.

“We work closely with the private sector, especially in regions like Dilijan, known for wellness tourism. Over 10 new hotels are partnering with us there,” Gevorgyan noted.

Public-Private Partnerships

A major driver of Armenia’s tourism boom is its robust infrastructure programme. “This year, Armenia will sign a $100 million loan agreement with the World Bank, with an additional $20 million from our government,” Gevorgyan said. “These funds will go towards improving roads, utilities, public restrooms and tourism infrastructure in key destinations.”

Public-private partnerships are helping Armenia develop unique tourism experiences. One standout example is Aragatsotn, where a new winter sports hub has been created through joint investment. “In just two years, it became a modern resort that now attracts many tourists from the Gulf,” Gevorgyan said.

The Myler Mountain Resort is another opportunity for international investors, reflecting Armenia’s strategy of building year-round destinations. Tax incentives further encourage foreign investment. “We offer tax-free zones for tourism infrastructure projects,” Gevorgyan emphasised. “This gives international investors confidence that their initial investments will be supported and untaxed.”

Armenia’s thriving tourism industry is underpinned by a business-friendly climate. “Starting a business in Armenia is simple—you can register a company online in under an hour,” Gevorgyan said. “Investors value speed and Armenia delivers.” Enterprise Armenia, the country’s investment promotion agency, supports international investors through every stage of development.

With its ancient monasteries, clean mountain air, safe family-friendly environment and innovative approach to investment, Armenia is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for Gulf travellers and global investors.

As Gevorgyan summed up, “Our food is fresh, clean and eco-friendly. We are proud of our ecotourism potential, especially in our villages, where nature remains untouched.”