In the Name of Love

Ranim Ben Slama, Deputy CEO, ZSZ Developer

Spearheading change in the online matchmaking industry through AI and machine learning

Dubai-based ZSZ developer is a private limited company founded in 2008, which exclusively invests in AI-driven software development and tech projects.

Projects of the company include those that work on ID verifications, NSFW image recognition and other computer vision applications. Latest in its offerings is ‘Lovester,’ a fully automated matchmaking platform that is oriented towards ‘solving' the singledom problems. Love, in the age of social media is a questionable affair, but Lovester is making it easier for everybody to understand.

“We have observed that for the last decade, the institution of marriage has suffered a dramatic decline across the world, and divorce rates are constantly on the rise. And of course, we all are aware of the damaging impact that divorce can have on society and individuals alike; affecting us socially, psychologically and even economically,” said Ranim Ben Slama, Deputy CEO, ZSZ Developer, who joined the company as a Business Analyst in 2019.

The company relies on algorithms that work on compatibility to find appropriate matches. Ben Slama further added: “Lovester has a solid foundation, and it offers a practical solution that could revolutionise the matchmaking industry. On the other hand, to be honest, it was a very attractive project to invest in. The amount of innovation and the high-tech integration that we’re witnessing with Lovester is probably preparing the ground for a rising unicorn startup.”

Ben Slama focussed on the current online dating industry and emphasised on the significance of Lovester.

“What Lovester is trying to do here is to fill the significant gap in the market by putting compatibility first, and by promoting deeper, healthier and more authentic connections. The real value behind our service is that it works on assessing compatibility based on different human science fields,” she added.

Speaking about the authenticity of the company, Ben Slama further gave details on the company's strategic partnerships with the professors in psychology, sociology and certified couple counselors to help develop a hybrid test during its planning and pilot processes.

Ben Slama also spoke about the continuous efforts of the company to keep their product personalised. “The nature of the service itself is intensively reliant on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning that are necessary to personalise the product and the experience to the highest extent."

Talking about the nascent developing phase of Lovester, Ben Slama said: “We made use of our existing computer vision projects in Lovester to identify fake profiles, verify user pictures and also to spot and ban inappropriate content."

Speaking about how ZSZ overcame the hard times like Covid-19, Ben Slama postulated the oraganisation's firm practices of being flexible and adaptable. “Effective communication and interaction were key in this context, and of course, ensuring a safe workplace for our employees was a top priority. ”

Further adding on the recovering phase of the company post-Covid, Ben Slama explained the attempts that the company made in order to get back to the routine. “Some of the measures remain applicable in the long term. As well as this, creating a safe, productive, and enjoyable workplace for our employees was a priority for us under all circumstances.”

ZSZ’s future plans are centred around improvement. Summarising the further plans, the company tends to take in the near future, Ben Slama added: “We are constantly working on improving our products and services, and especially when it comes to our current project, Lovester. We’re really excited for what is coming next with the service and with all the new features that we are working on. So, all I can say for now is, stay tuned and keep your eyes on www.lovester.net.”