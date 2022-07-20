Illuminating the Path to Success

Instrumental in lighting up the newly launched Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the Dubai-based supplier has world-class projects under its banner

Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Elettrico is a lighting supplier company that is focused on always looking to the future. That is why, the company has been selected to provide lighting for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, which is a design mix of culture and modernity and the lighting supplied goes with the theme and had to be sustainable. The company is a part of Master Lighting International Trading Group, PTC and Al Wafa Group, Jordan, which have been successfully and dynamically developing since 1972.

Elettrico is one of the largest suppliers and distributors of lighting in Dubai and the UAE, with an impressive portfolio of huge-scale projects done in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Al Ain, as well as in Jordan and Palestine. Some of its previous projects include the Al Nasr Stadium in Dubai, Dubai Hills Business Park, Flua Lighting for Mulberry Dubai Hills and more.

In partnership with Master Lighting International Trading, the company provides high-quality, efficient and reliable devices all around the GCC region. The company is engaged in retail and wholesale supplies, delivery, installation of modern lighting devices. Elettrico provides a wide variety of lighting including LED, modern chandeliers, fibre-optic, spots, pendant lamps, floodlights, façade lighting, exterior lights and lightings for smart homes.