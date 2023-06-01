Igniting Change for a Healthier Future

The state-of-the-art institute that offers comprehensive gynaecological care and expertise from world-renowned specialists is also home to cutting-edge technology like the 3D/4K/ICG surgical endoscope system, IMAGE1 S Rubina

The newly launched Advanced Gynaecology Institute at Burjeel Medical City is a beacon of advanced medical care designed specifically to address the unique healthcare needs of women in the MENA region. With a relentless commitment to innovation, Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has launched the institute to offer sophisticated, multidisciplinary healthcare solutions to women of all ages. The institute offers a comprehensive range of specialised services, focusing on three critical areas: complex gynaecology, endometriosis and gynaecologic cancers. Through cutting-edge technologies and a team of world-renowned medical professionals, the institute aims to provide unparalleled care to women seeking treatment and support for these conditions.

The institute is headed by Prof. Horace Roman, a renowned Endometriosis Surgeon and Founding Member of IFEM Endo. Dr. Benjamin Merlot, Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynecology and Founding Member of IFEM Endo along with Dr. Sandesh Kade, Specialist, Obstetrics and Gynecology; Dr. Monica Chauhan, Specialist, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Dr. Jafaru Abu, Consultant Gynecological Oncology Surgery, all from Burjeel Medical City’s existing highly experienced team, are other members of the Advanced Gynecology Institute team.

The institute is also supported by a team of expert laparoscopic general surgeons, gastrointestinal surgeons, and radiologists, including Dr. Toufic Ata, Consultant, Laparoscopic Bariatric and General Surgery, and Dr. Ali Iyoob Valiyaveettil, Consultant and Head of Gastrointestinal Surgery.

Diagnostic Precision with 4K Imaging and 3D Visualisation Technology

The experts at Burjeel Medical City understand the importance of accurate diagnosis in effective treatment planning. The hospital is home to the latest 4K imaging and 3D visualisation technology, which allows for more precision and clarity in diagnosis. Its advanced imaging systems, including the revolutionary IMAGE1 S Rubina 4K Imaging with NIR/ICG and 3D Visualisation, provide enhanced visibility, enabling the detection of even small abnormalities with exceptional accuracy. Through this latest technology, doctors are performing surgeries with greater precision and the potential to improve outcomes for patients.

Minimally Invasive Surgeries Redefined with 3D Laparoscopy and DaVinci Robotics

The Advanced Gynecology Institute at Burjeel Medical City specialises in minimally invasive procedures, utilising advanced 3D laparoscopy and DaVinci robotics systems. These cutting-edge technologies provide the hospital’s surgeons with dexterity, precision, and control during complex procedures. The institute offers minimally invasive surgical procedures in the management of many gynaecological conditions such as menorrhagia, fibroids and benign ovarian masses. With smaller incisions, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times, patients can experience the benefits of advanced surgical techniques while minimising post-operative discomfort.

Expert Care for Endometriosis: Empowering Women for a Pain-Free Life

Endometriosis is a chronic and often painful gynaecological disorder that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it. This misplaced tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, outer surface of the uterus, and other pelvic organs. Endometriosis affects roughly 10 per cent of reproductive-age women and girls globally, causing chronic pain, fertility challenges, and a host of other debilitating symptoms. In collaboration with the globally renowned Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis Academy (IFEM Endo), Burjeel Medical City’s team of world-renowned specialists are well-versed in the latest advancements in endometriosis treatment. From accurate diagnosis to personalised treatment plans, the team of experts are committed to providing the highest quality of care to women.

Comprehensive Care for Gynaecologic Cancers:

Fighting for a Brighter Tomorrow

Facing a gynaecologic cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. At Burjeel Medical City’s Advanced Gynecology Institute, the experts compassionately guide patients every step of the way. With a comprehensive approach that integrates the latest evidence-based treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies, the hospital is committed to improving outcomes and quality of life for its patients. It offers cutting-edge treatments including invasive procedures such as laparoscopy and robotics to more extensive surgeries such as hysterectomy, pelvic and para-aortic lymphadenectomies, and pelvic exenteration to extensive cytoreductive surgical procedures. In addition to treating cancer, there is also an emphasis on preserving reproductive function in young patients, managing the side effects of treatment, and improving the quality of life for patients with advanced or recurrent gynaecological malignancies.

Your Journey to Wellness Begins Here

Burjeel Medical City strives to create a nurturing environment where women feel supported, empowered, and confident in their healthcare choices. Patients can experience personalised attention and cutting-edge treatments from a team of dedicated professionals committed to their well-being.

Leading the Way in Women’s Healthcare