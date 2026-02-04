Hyvec Group: Building Mauritius’s future through vision, innovation and resilience

For more than thirty years, Hyvec Group has stood at the forefront of Mauritius’s economic transformation. Founded in 1993 by Nawaz Khan Chady as a construction company, the group has evolved into one of the country’s most dynamic and diversified business conglomerates. Today, Hyvec actively operates across Construction & Property Development, Retail & Distribution, Finance & Investment, Leisure & Hospitality, and the Food sector, employing over 2,000 people locally and maintaining a growing presence across the Indian Ocean and the Middle East.

According to Nawaz Khan Chady, Hyvec’s journey has been guided by “hard work, integrity, and innovation”, values that have allowed the group to anticipate market needs, adapt to changing economic realities, and seize opportunities for sustainable expansion. This combination of agility and foundational strength has enabled Hyvec to emerge as a pivotal player in multiple sectors critical to Mauritius’s development.

A defining aspect of Hyvec’s evolution has been its deliberate and strategic diversification. Rather than diversify merely for growth, the group’s approach has been to build long-term resilience and operational synergies. “Each cluster complements the other,” explains Nawaz Khan Chady. Whether in retail, hospitality, or infrastructure, the group’s overarching vision is to deliver quality, innovation, and exceptional value.

Retail & Distribution has become one of Hyvec’s fastest-growing pillars, powered by a portfolio of globally recognised brands. Hyvec represents leading luxury and lifestyle names such as Ralph Lauren, Montblanc, Armani, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Hackett London, and GANT, while also serving the home and design sector through its partnership with Kohler. The group has also strengthened its presence in the food and beverage space through Burger King, one of the world’s most iconic quick-service restaurant brands.

Yet construction remains central to Hyvec’s identity. Through Hyvec Construction and Hyvec Properties, the group has shaped Mauritius’s urban, industrial, and hospitality landscapes. Its projects span public infrastructure, social housing, luxury residences, commercial high-rises, and major tourism developments. Partnerships with international leaders such as Stefanutti Stocks have strengthened Hyvec’s technical capabilities and improved its capacity to execute large, complex projects.

Hyvec is currently building four hotels simultaneously, including a landmark project with Ritz-Carlton under the Marriott Group, and the soon-to-open Courtyard by Marriott Ebène. The completion of these developments will position Hyvec among Mauritius’s largest hotel groups, blending global standards with authentic Mauritian craftsmanship. Additional flagship projects include the One&Only Le St Géran villas, major developments in Ebène and Port Louis, and the upcoming WESS Mall in Rose-Belle, a retail destination set to redefine shopping and entertainment in the region.

Innovation is deeply embedded in Hyvec’s operations. The company integrates advanced technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), modern project management systems, and sustainable engineering practices. Nawaz Khan Chady emphasises the group’s commitment to energy efficiency, responsible sourcing, and long-term durability, supported by international best practices in environmental performance.

Hyvec’s contribution extends beyond business growth to national development goals. The group has delivered major public infrastructure projects, including 750 social housing units and the Melrose Prison complex, projects that demonstrate technical expertise and the ability to meet high-security and large-scale requirements. For Nawaz Khan Chady, collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to Mauritius’s future: “We bring efficiency, expertise, and innovation to complement the government’s infrastructure vision.”

Social responsibility is also central to Hyvec’s mission. The group invests in youth training, career development, and support for vulnerable communities, reinforcing the belief that “true success must be shared.”

Looking ahead, Hyvec sees strong opportunities for expansion into Africa and the Middle East, particularly in construction, property investment, and hospitality. The group also anticipates deeper collaboration with UAE partners, leveraging Mauritius’s stability and strategic location alongside Gulf innovation and capital.

Nawaz Khan Chady’s message to Khaleej Times readers is clear: Mauritius is a resilient, innovative, and future-ready business destination, and Hyvec is committed to helping shape that future.