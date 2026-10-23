Hunter Douglas Middle East’s landmark moment at Al Shera’a

Hunter Douglas Middle East has supplied more than 4,500 roller blind systems and acoustic fabric solutions to Al Shera’a, DEWA’s headquarters.

Inaugurated in May 2026 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Shera’a is the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building, generating more clean energy than it consumes.

In a building held to that standard, shading is part of the energy strategy, not a finishing detail. Every system is integrated with the Building Management System that runs the building. This helps reduce solar heat gain and cooling demand while maximising natural daylight. The acoustic fabrics improve comfort for everyone working inside.

Hunter Douglas Middle East is proud to be part of a project that reflects Dubai’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable future.