HSBC Mauritius: Bridging global markets from the Indian Ocean

HSBC Mauritius plays a pivotal role within HSBC’s international network, leveraging the island’s strategic location between Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and global markets. From Mauritius, the bank supports more than 40 key trade and investment corridors, facilitating the smooth flow of capital, goods, and expertise. With around 90 per cent of its activity being inbound, HSBC Mauritius is a trusted partner for Corporate and Institutional Banking clients with cross-border ambitions.

For over a century, HSBC has contributed to Mauritius’s evolution into a reputable international financial centre. A pioneer in the Global Business sector, the bank established one of the country’s first Offshore Banking Units in 1991. Today, it supports multinationals, investment funds, and local conglomerates through tailored solutions spanning trade finance, treasury, multi-currency lending, payments, and global custody. Its expertise is evident in complex mandates, including large-scale tax remittances and sophisticated escrow and lending transactions.

“Our strength lies in combining global reach with deep local expertise to connect clients across regions,” says Hajrah Sakauloo, CEO and Head of Banking at HSBC Mauritius. Growth is driven by sectors such as investment funds, renewable energy, telecommunications, automotive, textiles, and business process outsourcing, with increasing focus on infrastructure and green mobility.

Digital innovation underpins the bank’s client-centric approach. Platforms like HSBCnet, real-time payments, and advanced liquidity management tools deliver transparency, speed, and control for international operations.

Sustainability is central to HSBC Mauritius’s strategy, with leadership in sustainability-linked finance and green funding programmes aligned with national and global climate goals. As the bank approaches its 110th anniversary in 2026, it remains firmly committed to innovation, connectivity, and reinforcing Mauritius’s role as a global financial hub.