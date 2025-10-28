How Sharjah’s SPC free zone helps entrepreneurs take back control of their lives

From the outside, the average worker in the UAE leads a comfortable life. Groceries arrive in minutes. A world-class school, hospital, or shopping mall is just a quick drive away. The UAE boasts a robust, resilient economy that’s full of opportunity. For many professionals, the country offers exceptional safety and a standard of living that few global cities can match. However, scratch beneath the surface and the cracks begin to appear.

In exchange for financial security, workers give up something just as valuable: time. Over 41 per cent of employees say they start work early or finish late just to keep up. After a long day at work, long commutes leave little time for much else. Meetings across time zones often mean that work spills over into family time and weekends. Despite healthy salaries, rising costs; from groceries to school fees often chip away at whatever they’re able to save. The result? Many feel like they’ve lost control over their lives.

This lack of autonomy has inspired several employees to explore the path of entrepreneurship. Despite the challenges of starting a business, the rewards can be immense — more freedom, financial independence, and the ability to live life on your own terms. That said, the journey feels daunting at first. High licensing costs, a complex business setup process, and local ownership rules are all daunting barriers to entry.

The UAE’s free zones, such as Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone, were established to solve these very problems. One of the highest rated free zones in the UAE, SPC Free Zone has helped thousands of entrepreneurs to set up their businesses since it was established in 2017. Taking advantage of Sharjah’s strategic location, exceptional connectivity, and business-first environment, this dynamic free zone has played an instrumental role in bringing both emerging and established entrepreneurs around the world to the Emirate.

Ask any business owner about the biggest challenges in setting up a business and they’ll tell you two things: time and money. The process of licensing, getting approvals, and opening a corporate bank account can take weeks. Costs can range in the tens of thousands, varying based on office space requirements and visa quotas. These are pain points that can be difficult to navigate, especially for first-time business owners.

SPC Free Zone attempts to change that through a multi-faceted approach that eliminates the friction from the business setup process in the UAE. Offering the world’s first AI-powered business license, many entrepreneurs who register with SPC Free Zone are pleasantly surprised when they receive their license instantly or on the same day they apply. Business owners can also choose up to five business activities on just one license, allowing them to explore and break into competitive industries like e-commerce as well as establish one-man consultancies.

SPC Free Zone also offers one of the most affordable packages in the UAE for first-time entrepreneurs, with business licenses for certain activities starting at just Dh5,750. Thanks to the free zone’s partnerships with regional banking giants, entrepreneurs can take advantage of flexible payment plans that allow you to split your expenses across monthly instalments, allowing you to pay with ease.

Investors who are new to the UAE are usually unfamiliar with the country’s visa application procedures and local requirements. To help them ease into life in the UAE, SPC Free Zone offers a dedicated suite of pocket-friendly services called SPC Plus. Whether you require a fast-tracked medical examination, need advice on how to file taxes, or need assistance setting up your corporate bank account, SPC Plus services offer the fastest way to get your business up and running from day one.

In life, and in entrepreneurship, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. However, that first step is the most difficult one you’ll ever take. Take your first step into the world of entrepreneurship with SPC Free Zone, and the journey that follows will be filled with success and possibilities.