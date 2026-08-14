How modern infrastructure is transforming real estate in Pakistan

As Pakistan celebrates Independence Day, its real estate sector is moving into a new phase defined by greater documentation, digital services and environmentally responsible urban development. Property remains one of the country’s preferred forms of investment, but its wider importance extends to construction, manufacturing, banking, engineering, transport and employment.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26 reflects this economic significance. Construction grew by 5.73 per cent during financial year 2025-26, while real estate activities expanded by 3.63 per cent and accounted for approximately 5.86 per cent of gross domestic product. Together, these figures underline the sector’s capacity to support national growth when investment is accompanied by transparent regulation and modern infrastructure.

Tax reforms encourage documented activity

The Finance Act 2026 has introduced important relief for property buyers and sellers. The standard advance income tax rate under Section 236C has been set at 2.75 per cent of the consideration received by a seller. For purchasers, the standard rate under Section 236K has been set at 1.25 per cent of the property’s fair market value. These flat rates replace the previous value-based bands and are intended to make formal transactions more manageable.

The legislation has also abolished Section 7E, which imposed tax on deemed income from certain immovable assets even when those properties were not generating rental income. Its removal addresses a longstanding concern among property owners and helps create a clearer and more predictable taxation environment.

Lower transaction costs can encourage more buyers and sellers to complete registrations through formal channels. Over time, increased documentation can also support more accurate property valuations, improve revenue collection and strengthen investor confidence.

Affordable housing finance is developing alongside these tax reforms. The government’s programme, previously known as Mera Ghar-Mera Ashiana and renamed the Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Programme-Ghar Ho Tu Apna in 2026, supports first-time homeowners purchasing or constructing smaller housing units. The scheme provides financing of up to Rs3.5 million, with customer rates of five per cent in the first tier and eight per cent in the second, a maximum financing period of 20 years and no processing fee or early-repayment penalty.

Punjab strengthens digital ownership, climate resilience

Punjab’s Green Property Certificate represents an important step towards more secure and accessible property ownership. Despite its name, it is not an environmental rating. It is an electronically generated ownership document that verifies the legal status, possession and recorded ownership of a property.

The certificate allows property information to be checked against official records and provides owners with a government-recognised document containing digital security features. It forms part of a broader move towards online land records, electronic registration, digital mutation tracking and mobile access to property services. Clearer ownership documentation can reduce the risk of forged records and competing claims while making verification easier for buyers, banks and overseas Pakistanis. As digital systems expand, they can shorten transaction times and improve confidence in property offered as collateral.

Punjab is also linking real estate development with climate resilience. The Ravi Urban Development Authority’s plans for Ravi City place river management, flood protection and ecological restoration at the centre of urban planning.

RUDA’s environmental assessment outlines a proposed 46-kilometre river-training and channelisation programme along the Ravi. Its technical design uses a flood flow of 586,000 cusecs and combines widened channels, embankments and flood-management infrastructure with longer-term plans for sustainable development along the river corridor.

The programme is complemented by hydrological studies, groundwater assessments, flood monitoring, rainwater management, green corridors and wastewater-treatment planning. These measures demonstrate a wider shift in urban development: rivers and floodplains are increasingly being treated as essential infrastructure rather than vacant land awaiting construction.

RUDA’s rehabilitation of the Mehmood Booti dumpsite provides another example. Plans for the former landfill include methane capture and flaring, leachate treatment, renewable-energy installations, an urban forest and a solar park. The authority is also pursuing arrangements for the validation and trading of carbon credits linked to the site’s rehabilitation.

Sindh advances resilient housing and land access

Sindh is combining digital property services with one of Pakistan’s largest climate-resilient housing programmes. The Sindh Zameen portal, operated by the provincial Board of Revenue, provides public access to land records, property registers, maps and digitised archival documents. The platform contains millions of land-record entries and makes previously difficult-to-access material available for online viewing.

The province’s post-flood reconstruction programme has also become a significant example of resilient housing. By April 2026, the Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project had rebuilt nearly 300,000 homes following the 2022 floods, improving resilience for an estimated 1.7 million people. Nearly 20,000 masons were also trained in multi-hazard-resistant construction techniques.

The owner-driven model gives affected families financial and technical assistance to rebuild homes using safer designs and locally appropriate materials. Beyond replacing damaged houses, the programme is helping develop construction skills, financial inclusion and stronger community participation.

Digital and sustainable cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is modernising property registration through its e-registry programme. Peshawar was selected as the pilot district for the digital system, which was launched in December 2025 to create more secure electronic registration records and improve the efficiency of property transfers.

The province has also introduced procedures for issuing digitised Fard documents through Nadra e-Sahulat outlets. This allows citizens to obtain electronically generated extracts of their latest land records through a wider public-service network.

Urban investment is progressing through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project. Covering Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar, the programme includes water-supply systems, sewerage, drainage, solid-waste management and green public spaces. These services are essential to creating liveable cities and supporting the long-term value of residential and commercial development.

Water security supports Balochistan’s urban future

In Balochistan, secure water supplies are fundamental to the future of housing and urban investment. The $94 million Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project includes measures to improve water services in Quetta, strengthen groundwater management and develop climate-resilient infrastructure.

The project is expected to improve access to basic water-supply services for approximately 500,000 people and provide more than 80,000 people with infrastructure designed to withstand climate-related pressures.

For Quetta and other growing urban centres, investment in water systems, flood protection and resource management can create the foundation needed for more sustainable residential and commercial development.

Green standards open new possibilities

These provincial initiatives are supported by national frameworks. The Green Building Code of Pakistan provides standards covering energy efficiency, water conservation, materials, indoor environmental quality and sustainable construction.

The Pakistan Green Taxonomy gives banks and investors a common system for identifying environmentally sustainable projects, including eligible construction and building activities. The State Bank circulated the taxonomy to regulated financial institutions in December 2025, creating a clearer basis for green lending and climate-aligned investment.

Together, tax reform, digital land records, housing finance and climate-resilient infrastructure point towards a more mature property market. The progress is especially meaningful on Independence Day because national development is not measured by buildings alone. It is measured by secure ownership, accessible homes, liveable communities and infrastructure capable of protecting future generations.

Pakistan now has an opportunity to build cities that are not only larger, but better documented, more inclusive and better prepared for environmental change. With consistent implementation and cooperation between governments, financial institutions, developers and communities, real estate can become an even stronger foundation for national prosperity.