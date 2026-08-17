How Indian specialty coffee is redefining modern hospitality in the UAE

For decades, India’s reputation as a coffee-producing nation remained largely hidden behind its better-known tea industry. While Indian estates quietly produced some of the world’s finest Arabica and Robusta beans, the global specialty coffee conversation was dominated by markets such as Europe, Australia and the United States. That narrative is now changing. Over the past decade, India’s home-grown specialty coffee movement has transformed urban café culture. A new generation of consumers is paying attention to origin, sustainability, brewing methods and traceability. Independent roasters, artisan cafés and design-led hospitality spaces have emerged across Indian cities, creating a coffee culture that blends tradition with contemporary creativity.

Today, that movement is moving beyond India’s borders.

The UAE has become the first major international destination for this new wave of Indian coffee brands, with Subko opening in Dubai in December 2025, followed by Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters in July 2026. Their expansion reflects more than overseas growth, it signals the confidence of Indian food and beverage brands to compete globally while preserving their identity.

Why the UAE?

The UAE’s position as a global hospitality hub makes it a natural destination for Indian specialty coffee brands. Dubai’s multicultural population, sophisticated food scene and appetite for new experiences have created a market where consumers actively seek authenticity and meaningful stories.

For Rahul Reddy, Founder of Subko, the UAE was a natural next step. “Dubai has evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic crossroads for culture, creativity, hospitality and food. It’s a city that’s incredibly global, but also deeply curious about new ideas and authentic stories,” he says.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters sees a similar opportunity. According to Shivam Shahi, Co-Founder and COO, Dubai offers access to international consumers while maintaining a strong connection with the Indian diaspora.

“The UAE is home to a vibrant community of Indians and South Asians who continue to carry a deep emotional connection with home. We saw an opportunity to give them and the world — something familiar yet elevated; a café experience that celebrates modern India through coffee,” he says.

Beyond the Cup

The success of India’s specialty coffee movement is not only about the beverage itself. Across the world, cafés have evolved into cultural spaces where design, music, food, storytelling and community play an equally important role.

Indian brands are benefiting from this shift by creating experiences rooted in craftsmanship, regional identity and hospitality. They are presenting India through a modern lens—one that celebrates heritage without relying on stereotypes.

“People today are looking for more than just a good meal or a good cup of coffee. A café or restaurant has become a space for discovery through design, hospitality, storytelling, music and community,” says Reddy.

Shahi believes consumers are increasingly looking beyond established names.

“Consumers in the UAE are seeking authenticity over familiarity. They’re curious about the origin of what they consume, the stories behind brands and experiences that feel genuine rather than generic.”

This growing interest has helped Indian specialty coffee become more than a drink—it has become a reflection of India’s evolving cultural identity.

Rewriting the Story of Indian Food

For years, Indian cuisine overseas was often represented through a limited range of familiar dishes. A new generation of entrepreneurs is expanding that perception by highlighting regional diversity, premium ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship.

Coffee is becoming an important part of this transformation. “Blue Tokai represents a generation of Indian brands that are redefining what ‘Made in India’ means. Our identity is built on sourcing exceptional coffee from Indian farms, roasting it with precision and presenting it through a contemporary café experience that meets global standards,” says Shahi.

Subko follows a similar philosophy through coffee, cacao, baking and design. “We want Subko to be a window into that diversity, while also showing how Indian ideas can evolve, travel and find relevance in a global context,” explains Reddy.

The Rise of Provenance

A defining feature of specialty coffee worldwide is the emphasis on provenance — understanding where products come from and recognising the people behind them.

Indian brands are embracing this approach by highlighting the country’s diverse agricultural landscape. Blue Tokai continues to showcase coffees sourced from Indian farms, introducing global consumers to India’s shade-grown coffees and unique growing regions.

Subko is also bringing attention to lesser-known Indian ingredients, including cacao. “There is a growing appreciation for the quality and diversity of cacao being grown across India, and for the stories of the farmers and regions behind it,” says Reddy.

A Gateway to Global Growth

The UAE represents more than another international market for Indian coffee brands. It offers a platform to test global appeal while staying connected to their roots.

With a population that brings together consumers from across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, the country provides a valuable springboard for wider expansion.

For Shahi, the UAE is “more than an expansion market; it’s a global showcase” for Indian specialty coffee.

Reddy believes this moment represents a broader shift in how Indian food and beverage brands are perceived worldwide. “The opportunity is not just for Indian brands to enter global markets, but to redefine how Indian food and beverage is perceived globally with greater emphasis on provenance, craft, quality and contemporary expression.”

As more Indian brands look beyond domestic borders, the UAE is emerging as the first chapter in a larger global journey. India’s next major export may not only be coffee itself, but a new vision of modern Indian hospitality built on authenticity, creativity and craftsmanship.