How Indian investors can benefit from establishing a business entity in the UAE

India and the UAE have shared a strong trading and economic partnership for decades. This relationship has been further strengthened by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), creating greater opportunities for bilateral trade, investment, and business collaboration. As a result, an increasing number of Indian entrepreneurs are establishing businesses in the UAE to access regional and global markets.

The UAE has become one of the world's leading business destinations, offering strategic connectivity between Asia, Europe, and Africa, world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations, and efficient company formation procedures. The major attraction is the low tax jurisdiction, making the country an ideal base for Indian businesses seeking international expansion.

Corporate Tax Advantages For Free Zone Businesses

UAE's competitive Corporate Tax framework is a major attraction for investors. Companies established in free zones can be eligible for a zero per cent corporate tax rate on qualifying income by becoming a Qualifying Free Zone Person (QFZP).

To qualify, businesses must generally:

Be incorporated in any of the UAE Free Trade Zones.

Conduct Qualifying Activities.

Earn Qualifying Income.

Maintain adequate economic substance.

Comply with accounting, audit, transfer pricing, and reporting requirements prescribed by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

Meeting these conditions enables eligible businesses to avail the benefit of Zero-rated Corporate Tax.

Corporate Tax Relief for Small Businesses and Natural Persons

The Corporate Tax system in UAE also offers relief for smaller businesses. The first Dh375,000 of taxable income is subject to a zero per cent corporate tax rate, while taxable income above this threshold is subject to the standard nine per cent corporate tax.

Additionally, individuals conducting business through a sole proprietorship in mainland or freelance permit from free zones with an annual business turnover not exceeding Dh1 million are eligible for zero percent corporate tax.

VAT Considerations for International Trade

The VAT framework in the UAE provides additional advantages for international trading businesses. Where goods are purchased from one country and sold directly to another country without entering the UAE, such transactions are generally considered outside the scope of VAT.

Under VAT regulations, businesses operating in designated zones can benefit from specific VAT mechanisms. Supplies of goods from a designated zone to the UAE Mainland are subject to the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM), depending on the transaction structure and compliance with UAE VAT regulations.

A Strategic Gateway for Indian Businesses

The UAE continues to offer Indian businesses an attractive platform for international growth. Strong trade relations under CEPA, combined with a stable regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and competitive tax policies, make the country an ideal destination for regional headquarters, international trading companies, manufacturers, and service providers.

For investors looking to optimise their tax position, establishing a free zone entity that qualifies as a Qualifying Free Zone Person (QFZP) can provide significant advantages, including eligibility for zero per cent corporate tax on qualifying income. However, these benefits depend on meeting the specific criteria relating to qualifying activities, income, economic substance, and ongoing compliance.

With proper business structuring and professional guidance, Indian investors can leverage the UAE's law promoting trade and commerce, free zone ecosystem, and investor-friendly regulations to build sustainable international businesses and expand confidently into global markets.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. The applicability of Corporate Tax and VAT benefits depends on the specific facts and circumstances of each business. Investors should study the Decree, Ministerial Decisions, Executive Regulations and Public clarifications by FTA before making any investment or tax-related decisions.