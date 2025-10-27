House of My Perfumes debuts viral ‘Arabiyat Sugar’ at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

My Perfumes, a leading UAE-based perfume house with operations spanning manufacturing, retail, and international licensing, and a global distribution network across 90 countries, will unveil its new brand Arabiyat Sugar today at Beautyworld Middle East 2025. Arabiyat Sugar, one of the most anticipated launches of the year, is a vibrant curation of 15 gourmand fragrances that celebrate youth, creativity, and charisma.

Designed for the young and the youthful, the collection fuses quality, playfulness, and individuality to redefine the gourmand category. Each fragrance is inspired by universally loved ingredients such as Mango Affogato, Strawberry Tres Leches, Dulce De Leche, Chocolate Ganache, Toffee Ganache, Lemon Sorbet, Cotton Blush, Caramel Chocolate Macaron, Vanilla Cream Macaron, Berries Cream Macaron, Matcha Latte, Fresh Vanilla Latte, Cookie Dough, Pecan Butter Cookie, and Coconut Chiffon — 15 distinctive scents full of character and personality.

Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group, expressed his excitement at the launch, stating: “We are thrilled to bring Arabiyat Sugar to life with an amazing palette of 15 unique gourmand fragrances. We have worked over the past year with some of the most talented international perfumers to create scents full of character, drama, style, and sophistication. Our goal was to craft a harmonious brand with diverse personalities and Beautyworld Middle East 2025 is the perfect stage for this debut.”

He added: “With Arabiyat Sugar, we’re curating a collection for young perfume lovers that radiates color, energy, and individuality. The global appetite for gourmand fragrances continues to grow, and we saw a major gap for scents that combine high quality with eclectic, statement-making style. Arabiyat Sugar promises an elevated gourmand experience. The collection has already generated worldwide interest, we’re fully pre-booked ahead of launch and expect to sell five million bottles in 2026.”

The House of My Perfumes collaborated with renowned fragrance houses Givaudan, Iberchem, Eurofragrance, and Technicoflor to develop Arabiyat Sugar’s fragrance palette. The project brought together leading master perfumers and emerging talent, including Guillaume Flavigny, Nanako Ogi, and Santosh Shinde (Givaudan); Ana Gomez (Iberchem); Belen Garcia, Soizic Beaucourt, and Julia Rodriguez Pastor (Eurofragrance); Sofia Bardelli, Bérengère Bourgarel, and Gen Z perfumer Théo Monterosso (Technicoflor).

Firoz further shared: “We envisioned Arabiyat Sugar as a bridge between generations. Today’s young adults greatly influence their parents’ fashion and fragrance choices and parents are equally eager to connect by embracing youthful trends. Arabiyat Sugar celebrates that bond, creating a shared language between the young and the youthful.”

The launch follows an outstanding year for the brand, with six fragrances from Arabiyat Prestige — Nyla, Marwa, Mahd Al Dhahab, Ladida, Ramad Oriental, and Aariz, earning international acclaim.

With Arabiyat Sugar, the House of My Perfumes reaffirms its commitment to delivering differentiated, premium-quality fragrances and a truly elevated brand experience for perfume enthusiasts worldwide.

Visit us: Beautyworld Zabeel Hall - 6 Booth - D24, October 27 - 29, 2025 Dubai World Trade Centre.