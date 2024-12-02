Honouring the legacy of Sheikh Zayed

As the UAE celebrates its 53rd National Day, dubbed ‘Eid Al Etihad’, the nation reflects on the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. His foresight, resilience, and commitment to unity transformed the federation of seven emirates into a global symbol of prosperity, innovation, and inclusivity. Sheikh Zayed’s emphasis on innovation, sustainability, progress, and economic diversification laid the foundation for a country where ambition thrives, and businesses flourish.

This legacy is not just a historical milestone—it continues to inspire the present and future of the UAE. Hotpack Global, a homegrown success story, exemplifies how the UAE’s visionary policies have enabled businesses to prosper. Founded in 1995, the supportive infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a culture that celebrates innovation allowed Abdul Jebbar to build a brand that has grown into a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, operating in 16 countries and exporting to over 100 markets. The company’s journey mirrors the UAE’s own evolution, driven by a spirit of innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

As the nation looks to the future, Hotpack remains committed to carrying forward Sheikh Zayed’s legacy by contributing to the UAE’s ongoing development and success, fostering innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. The company sees itself as a partner in the UAE’s journey toward a greener, more prosperous future, contributing to national goals such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy and Operation 300bn.

As Hotpack reflects on its achievements and aspirations, it acknowledges the profound role the UAE’s leadership and policies have played in shaping its success. The company expresses deep gratitude for the opportunities the nation has provided and pledges to continue upholding the principles of unity, progress, and sustainability that Sheikh Zayed envisioned.