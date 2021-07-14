Home to Infinite Extraordinary Experiences

Standing strong on the solid reputation for hospitality and excellent services

The year 2021 marks a momentous occasion for the JA Resorts & Hotels in the UAE. As the nation celebrates its Golden Jubilees the hospitality group celebrates 40 years of delivering excellent service to its guests since the opening of JA Hatta Fort Hotel in the Hajar Mountains and JA Beach Hotel at Jebel Ali Beach in 1981. Today, it is a household name with 10 distinct properties across the UAE, even reaching the international sphere with resorts in the Seychelles and China.

JA Ocean View Hotel: Ideal for business or leisure, with scenic Arabian Gulf views offering six restaurants, infinity swimming pool and free WiFi across the property.

How it began

Ahmed Baker, the chairman of the Dutco Group of Companies, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the ruler of Dubai at the time, sought to construct leisure destinations in key locations in the Emirate of Dubai, which would become some of the first leisure hotels in the region. Sheikh Rashid saw potential in the Jebel Ali Beach near the new Jebel Ali Port and Town, which was also soon to be the home of a new airport, as a suitable location. He also recommended Hatta, a present-day holiday favourite among residents and citizens, which was at the time underdeveloped. Thus both the JA Hatta Fort Hotel and JA Beach Hotel were built and JA Resorts & Hotels initiated its journey to success.

JA Manafaru, Maldives: In the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean lies this tropical Maldives resort, blending the serenity of the Maldives with six venues as well as extensive leisure activities, and exotic spa and wellness facilities.

Expanding outside the UAE

Apart from its founding properties, JA Resorts & Hotels has much to be proud of. Its portfolio has grown to include eight flagship hotels across the UAE and the Indian Ocean, as well as a new brand in China targeting young travellers, which was announced in 2019. The lifestyle hotels will be branded as ‘Big Bed by JA’ spread across various cities in China.

Getaway to the tropics while staying at the JA Manafaru, the idyllic luxury island resort at the northern edge of the Maldives, surrounded by the azure lagoon, Haa Alifu Atoll, set against the backdrop of Indian Ocean vistas. The JA Enchanted Island Resort, Seychelles is an ultra-luxurious hideaway of 10 exquisite villas on a private island, situated in the middle of the Saint Anne Marine Park.

JA Resorts & Hotels has announced a brand new retreat in Seychelles featuring 10 villa resort residences on the east coast of Mahé on an 8,000 sqm picturesque natural location with beach access.

JA Oasis Beach Tower: Offers stunning views over The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina with fully-equipped, contemporary and chic, beach-facing hotel apartments.

Local getaways

For memorable staycations within the UAE, locals are spoilt for choice. On The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence are two hotels — the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel and the deluxe JA Oasis Beach Tower with 180 spacious serviced hotel apartments. Both hotels give guests easy access to the beach, numerous top-notch dining outlets and tonnes of shopping options too. For a more corporate and team-building getaway, book the recently opened The Manor by JA, a 233-room hotel located in Al Furjan.

The pride of the group is the famed JA The Resort — Dubai’s largest experience resort in the Jebel Ali beach area. It is a unique leisure destination in the UAE with rolling landscaped estates of wildlife and three unique hotels offering a whopping 800 suites and rooms between them — the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and JA Palm Tree Court along with JA Lake View Hotel, and an abundance of entertainment including a nine-hole golf course, shooting club, private marina, football, cricket and rugby pitches, horseback riding, archery, a watersports centre, tennis courts and 800-metre private beach.

For the adventurers, the Hajar Mountains are calling to the JA Hatta Fort Hotel. Hike on the mountain trail to the summit for a spectacular view of the rolling massifs and other thrilling highland escapades and embrace the local nature with activities like date farming and honey collection. The hotel recently unveiled a new café called Peaks and has developed many new outdoor areas for guests to bask in the sunlight. With recent investments in the Hatta region, the upgraded helipad has ensured that the hotel is a central base for the many dignitaries visiting the region.

The award-winning JA Beach Hotel, described as the ‘original heritage hotel in the heart of the action’ has achieved a 30 per cent repeat guest rate from top source markets including UK, France and Germany.

JA Enchanted Island Resort: The ultra-luxurious resort features 10 exquisite villas with private pools and direct beach access on a private island and is a paradise for romantic and magical holidays.

What’s next

The pandemic has given way to a challenging hospitality space. Despite this, JA Resorts & Hotels continues to seek growth opportunities and further enhance its existing leisure experiences with improvements and additions planned in the coming years. The legacy homegrown brand will celebrate 40 years of success throughout 2021, with initiatives designed to recognise its valued customers, partners and team members. The UAE residents have the opportunity to get up to 40 per cent discount across all its 10 properties on jaresortshotels.com.