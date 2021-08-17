Home to diversity

The Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is futuristic in nature with traces of ethnic traditions

Expo 2020 Dubai is a place for a country to take advantage of the physical space within its country pavilion to define and deliver a 'nation brand' which is part of a nation branding strategy. More than just capturing the world’s attention, the more important thing is transforming visitors’ interest into inspiration and echoing it throughout the world so that in the end it raises a positive image of the country in the eyes of the world.

The Indonesia Pavilion is designed in a futuristic manner and is combined with various ethnic traditions. It is hoped that this pavilion will become the face of a future Indonesia that is based on various innovations beyond technology and remains in harmony with local wisdom. The Indonesian pavilion is located on the main route in the ‘Opportunity’ zone with an area of 1,860 sq m. This pavilion consists of three floors and each floor will have a different yet related story. The Indonesian Pavilion will also display a variety of quality products, tourism, and investment opportunities, with high technology performance.

With the theme 'Creating the future, from Indonesia to the World', the Indonesia Pavilion will introduce the country’s potential products and services to attract buyers, tourists, and investors to cooperate, visit and become global partners of Indonesia as a part of the global value chain and a country with abundant sustainable resources.

The Indonesia Pavilion provides a visualisation of the future of this country in the year 2045 or as we call it Golden Indonesia (Indonesia Emas), as Indonesia will celebrate its 100 years of independence and it is expected that Indonesia will be the fourth biggest economy in the world by then. Expo 2020 Dubai provides an opportunity to envision the optimistic future of Indonesia while providing a sense of hope, curiosity, and great fun for visitors.

The Indonesia Pavilion represents innovative developments of Indonesia’s sustainable natural resources, industry 4.0, digital economy and the diversity of the wonderful culture and nature of Indonesia as the islands of opportunities. As is known, Indonesia is an archipelagic country with more than 17,000 islands. The pavilion will showcase to the world that Indonesia has batik art which will be displayed at the facade entrance of Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (with 34 traditional patterns. the facade designs are very symbolic, there are special patterns for royalty and for different religious groups which is represented in Indonesian Batik). Batik is an Indonesian art technique that uses wax and colourful dyes to create beautiful patterns for fabrics and other objects which was officially recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity from Indonesia by Unesco on October 2, 2009.

Indonesia Pavilion will leave visitors with a sense of optimism, curiosity, and big excitement about the country’s people and their future vision. It would like to convey that Indonesia is becoming a major country and will play a significant role in creating a better future for the world.

Some programmes/events which will be held at the Indonesia pavilion for six months, such as cultural performances and business forums conducted by ministries/agencies and local governments, have the potential to increase the interest of visitors to collaborate with Indonesia. Various potentials of investment, tourism, and trade from Indonesia offered by each province of the country are expected to connect Indonesia and visitors from all over the world.

The sustainability aspect in the Indonesian Pavilion can be seen from the use of natural and environmentally-friendly materials both in the interior and in the packaging used for food and the products displayed. The pavilion will use a lot of materials made of bamboo, wood, and other environmentally-friendly materials as part of an effort to support and take part in efforts to increase awareness of the importance of sustainability.