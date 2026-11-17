Spain's beautiful coastlines, historic cities, celebrated cuisine and rich cultural heritage have long made it one of Europe's favourite holiday destinations. But beyond its famous attractions, the country's vibrant festivals offer another reason to visit.

Throughout the year, cities and towns come alive with celebrations that reflect their unique traditions. From Valencia's spectacular fireworks and Seville's colourful spring festivities to Córdoba's flower-filled courtyards, each festival offers a different experience.

For travellers from the GCC, these celebrations provide an opportunity to discover Spain beyond the usual sightseeing itinerary. Whether planning a family holiday, cultural getaway or summer escape, here are some of the country's most exciting festivals worth experiencing.

A Colourful Start to the Year

Three Kings Parade, Across Spain | January

Spain begins the year with one of its most cherished family traditions, the Three Kings Parade, or Cabalgata de Reyes Magos. Held on January 5, the evening before Three Kings' Day, the celebration transforms streets across the country into colourful spectacles filled with decorated floats, music, performers and excited children.

Madrid, Barcelona and Seville are among the cities where visitors can experience elaborate processions, with the Three Kings travelling through the streets as crowds gather to welcome them. Sweets are often distributed to children, adding to the excitement.

For GCC families visiting Spain during the winter holidays, the parades offer a wonderful opportunity to experience local culture in a festive, family-friendly setting. The celebrations also provide a memorable introduction to the importance of family traditions in Spanish life.

Carnival, Tenerife and Cádiz | February–March

Few celebrations capture Spain's lively spirit quite like Carnival. Taking place in the weeks before Lent, Carnival brings an explosion of costumes, music, dancing and entertainment to cities across the country.

The Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, is particularly famous for its extravagant costumes, colourful parades and spectacular performances. Elaborate outfits, often featuring impressive feathers and intricate designs, turn the streets into an open-air showcase of creativity.

Meanwhile, Cádiz in Andalusia offers a different Carnival experience, celebrated for its humour, musical performances and traditional singing groups. The city's historic streets become gathering places for performers and visitors enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Tenerife is especially appealing for GCC travellers seeking a winter escape, thanks to the Canary Islands' relatively mild climate. Visitors can combine the festivities with beachside relaxation, resort stays and outdoor activities.

Las Fallas, Valencia | March

Every March, Valencia becomes the setting for one of Spain's most extraordinary celebrations. Las Fallas is a spectacular festival of art, craftsmanship, fireworks and fire, culminating on March 19.

Throughout the city, enormous artistic monuments known as fallas are displayed in streets and public squares. Created by skilled artisans, these elaborate structures often feature colourful figures and imaginative scenes that can take months to complete.

The festival is also famous for its daily mascletàs, powerful daytime firecracker displays that fill the city with rhythmic explosions. At night, fireworks illuminate the sky, creating a festive atmosphere.

The celebrations conclude with La Cremà, when most of the monuments are ceremonially burned, symbolising renewal and the arrival of spring.

For travellers who enjoy grand spectacles and cultural experiences, Las Fallas offers something truly distinctive. Valencia's combination of contemporary architecture, historic attractions, Mediterranean beaches and celebrated culinary traditions makes it an excellent destination for an extended holiday.

Spring Brings Spain to Life

Seville April Fair, Andalusia | April–May

Few festivals offer a more memorable introduction to Andalusian culture than Seville's famous April Fair, known locally as Feria de Abril.

What began as a livestock fair in 1847 has evolved into one of Spain's most recognisable celebrations, bringing together traditional fashion, music, dancing and social gatherings.

For approximately a week, the fairground comes alive with rows of decorated tents known as casetas, illuminated pathways and beautifully dressed visitors. Women wear colourful flamenco-inspired dresses, while horses and traditional carriages add to the festival's distinctive character.

During the day, visitors can admire the carriage parades and soak up the lively atmosphere. As evening approaches, the fairground becomes a glittering display of lights, music and celebrations.

Although many casetas are privately operated, public tents welcome visitors who wish to experience the festivities.

Sant Jordi, Barcelona | April

Barcelona takes on a particularly romantic atmosphere every April 23 when the city celebrates Sant Jordi, a beloved Catalan tradition associated with books and roses.

On this day, streets and squares fill with flower stalls and bookstands as people exchange roses and books with loved ones. The celebration combines literature, culture and affection, creating an atmosphere that is both festive and intimate.

Visitors strolling along La Rambla and through the city's central neighbourhoods will encounter colourful displays, literary activities and crowds enjoying the occasion.

For couples travelling from the GCC, Sant Jordi offers a charming alternative to the usual European city break. It is an opportunity to discover Barcelona at its most welcoming, while enjoying its renowned architecture, designer boutiques, restaurants and Mediterranean setting.

Festival of the Courtyards, Córdoba | May

Every spring, the Andalusian city of Córdoba opens the doors to one of its most beautiful traditions: the Festival of the Courtyards, or Fiesta de los Patios. During the festival, residents decorate their private courtyards with impressive displays of flowers and plants, inviting visitors to admire spaces that are normally hidden from public view.

Bright geraniums, carnations and other blooms adorn whitewashed walls, while decorative tiles, fountains and traditional architectural details create picture-perfect settings.

The festival celebrates the city's distinctive courtyard culture, which reflects centuries of history and the importance of shared living spaces. The tradition has been recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

For travellers interested in architecture and heritage, Córdoba holds particular appeal. Its historic centre, celebrated Mosque-Cathedral and Andalusian courtyards offer fascinating connections to the region's Islamic past.

Girona Temps de Flors, Catalonia | May

Spring also brings a spectacular transformation to Girona, where the annual Temps de Flors flower festival turns the historic city into an open-air floral exhibition.

Streets, stairways, courtyards and monuments become the setting for imaginative flower installations created by artists, designers and local participants.

Visitors can follow routes through the medieval old town, discovering colourful arrangements around historic buildings and picturesque corners.

Located within easy reach of Barcelona, Girona makes an appealing addition to a Catalonian holiday. Its charming streets, riverside views and restaurants offer plenty of reasons to stay beyond the festival itself.

For visitors who appreciate art, design and beautiful surroundings, Temps de Flors is one of Spain's most visually captivating spring celebrations.

Bonfires of San Juan, Alicante | June

As summer arrives, Alicante prepares for one of its biggest annual celebrations, the Bonfires of San Juan, or Hogueras de San Juan.

The festival transforms the coastal city with colourful artistic monuments, traditional costumes, parades and fireworks. Much like Valencia's Las Fallas, the celebration features elaborate structures that are displayed throughout the streets before being ceremonially burned on June 24.

Visitors can enjoy the festive atmosphere, explore the city's lively waterfront and discover the craftsmanship behind the impressive monuments.

For GCC holidaymakers, Alicante offers an opportunity to combine a traditional Spanish festival with a Mediterranean beach holiday, making it particularly attractive for families planning their summer travels.

La Tomatina, Buñol | August

For travellers looking for something completely different, La Tomatina in Buñol, near Valencia, is certainly one of Spain's most unusual celebrations. Held annually on the last Wednesday of August, the festival brings thousands of participants together for an enormous tomato-throwing event.

For approximately an hour, the town's streets become the setting for a playful battle as participants throw ripe tomatoes at one another. What began as a local tradition has developed into an internationally recognised festival.

La Tomatina is particularly appealing to adventurous travellers and groups of friends looking for a fun, unconventional holiday experience.

La Mercè, Barcelona | September

Barcelona's largest annual festival, La Mercè, brings the city together for several days of cultural celebrations, music and traditional performances.

Held around September 24, the festival honours the city's patron saint and features an extensive programme of public events.

Among its most memorable attractions are the castellers, impressive human towers built by teams working together, and the gegants, enormous traditional figures that parade through the streets.

Visitors can also enjoy concerts, artistic performances and spectacular fireworks displays, with many events taking place in public spaces.

For families and culture enthusiasts, La Mercè offers a wonderful opportunity to experience Barcelona beyond its famous landmarks and shopping districts.

Magical Autumn, Ambroz Valley | November

Spain's celebrations are not limited to grand parades and bustling city streets. In Extremadura, the Ambroz Valley welcomes autumn with a programme known as Otoño Mágico, or Magical Autumn.

The celebration highlights the region's natural beauty through outdoor activities, cultural events, local food experiences, craft markets and guided excursions.

Christmas and New Year Celebrations, Madrid | December

Spain ends the year in festive style, with cities across the country illuminated by elaborate Christmas decorations and lively seasonal markets.

Madrid is particularly enchanting during December, when its famous streets and public squares are decorated with sparkling lights. The traditional Christmas market at Plaza Mayor attracts visitors with its colourful stalls, festive decorations and seasonal atmosphere.

Families can enjoy ice-skating activities, illuminated streets and holiday entertainment, while shopping enthusiasts can explore the city's luxury boutiques and department stores.

New Year's Eve brings another distinctive Spanish tradition. As midnight approaches on December 31, crowds gather at Madrid's Puerta del Sol to welcome the new year by eating 12 grapes, one for each stroke of the clock, a custom associated with good fortune in the months ahead.