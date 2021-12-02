Hitachi Energy champions clean energy transition

Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeriManaging Director — Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan

Advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible, and secure

Achieving carbon-neutrality globally by 2050 requires every effort from everyone and in all aspects. According to the International Energy Agency’s ‘Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector’ flagship report, ‘the path to net zero emissions is narrow’ and staying on it requires increased investment in infrastructure’. Many countries across the world are working on concrete plans and timelines to accelerate their transition to-wards a sustainable energy future. To accomplish this, the focus of these countries needs to be on accelerating energy technology development and deploy it at the scale and speed required.

On this auspicious occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, it is a great to reflect on the nation’s plan to transform its energy sources clean by 50 per cent by the year 2050. We are honoured to be in this country to follow the great visionary leaders whose accomplishments have astonished the world with the UAE’s unique achievements. We, at Hitachi Energy, are fully committed to further strengthening the nation’s foundation by advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

The UAE’s preparation to host the COP28 event shows the nation’s commitment towards achieving carbon-neutrality. The UAE gradually diversifying its economy by reducing the reliance on oil to strive towards a sustainable energy future. Hitachi Energy is playing a key role in accelerating the UAE’s net-zero goal by de-livering power quality solutions to industry customers here and help initiatives of the nation for the transition.

A Sustainability plan aligned with a net-zero emissions future has been integral to Hitachi Energy, to its growth and long-term success. Hitachi Energy’s sustainability 2030 strategic plan is addressing the urgency of the global energy transition. Its 2030 sustainability targets are ambitious and designed to guide, stretch and advance the whole business as it strives towards a sustainable society. The targets draw from the UN Sustainable Development Goals and aim to progress four areas: planet, people, peace and partnerships. Among others, Hitachi Energy aims to achieve carbon-neutrality in its own operations by 2030. In addition, it targets to reduce its emissions along the value chain by 50 per cent with customers, partners, and suppliers, supporting SDG 7 ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’ and aligned with the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

At Hitachi Energy, we have pioneered many of the technologies needed for advancing a sustainable energy future for all — and we are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Hitachi Energy is pioneering digital and energy platforms that help overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and accelerate the shift towards a carbon-neutral energy future.

Hitachi Energy has customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Hitachi Energy’s commitment to creating real impact for its customers and partners, people and society.

Hitachi Energy is now championing the urgency of a clean energy transition, through innovation and collaboration. The business is fostering collaboration with customers and partners to find global solutions to solve the global challenge of an inclusive and equitable carbon-neutral future.

“We are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation. Delivering on the promise of a carbon-neutral future will take passion, trust and innovation – and the benefits will be for our generations and those to come,” says Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

According to AlGuezeri, there are many pathways towards a carbon-neutral future — to tackle this global challenge, we nurture diverse global teams bringing authentic passion and enduring ownership. “By 2050, global electrification will near-double in demand and electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system.”

The carbon-neutral energy system will be highly interconnected and HVDC, a technology that Hitachi Energy has pioneered over 60 years ago is now a key en¬abler for bulk renewable energy resources integration and reliable interconnection across countries, regions and continents.

“As the market leader in HVDC, we are contributing to many of these interconnections, enabling the exchange of renewable energy between the countries. To complement interconnections and meet the growing need for energy system flexibility, we are also supporting customers with grid edge solutions such as microgrids and energy storage,” AlGuezeri added. “Digitalisation is critical for overcoming the complexity and capacity challenges brought about by the larger volumes of variable renewable energy being integrated into the world’s energy system,” he said.

Earlier this year, Hitachi Energy launched EconiQ™ – its eco-efficient portfolio of products, solutions and services which are scientifically proven to deliver an exceptional environmental performance. Its EconiQ high-voltage offering reduces the carbon footprint throughout the total life-cycle. Co-created with customers, the EconiQ trans¬formers contribute additional environ¬mental value in the areas of decarbonization, enhanced safety for people, protection of ecosystems and responsible use of resources across the transformer’s life-cycle.

The business also recently launched a portfolio of transformer products for offshore floating applications, designed to overcome the challenging offshore environment and efficiently harvest and integrate wind into the global energy system, directly supporting the transition to a sustainable energy future.

“We have placed sustainability at the heart of its purpose and the business is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure. As the pioneering technology leader, we collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future — for today’s generations and those to come,” AlGuezeri elaborated.

“Our Sustainability 2030 strategic plan reaffirms our commitment to act now and drive business in a sustainable way. We set targets to become carbon-neutral in our own operations and expect to hit the first-step target achieving 100 per cent fossil-free electricity in our own operations by 2022,” he concluded.

Hitachi Energy reflects the rapidly evolving energy landscape and the opportunity to create economic, environmental and social value. The brand name enables the business to effectively position its pioneering technologies and services to existing and future customers expanding beyond the grid – opening up a breadth of opportunities in areas such as sustainable mobility and smart life.