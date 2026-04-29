Heriot-Watt University offers unique study plans central to UAE's economic, innovation agenda

Established in 2005 as the first British university in Dubai, Heriot-Watt University has built a strong legacy of delivering globally recognised degrees aligned with the needs of regional industries.

With a distinctive international outlook, the University combines innovative curricula with hands-on, experiential learning to equip students with the skills required in a dynamic, fast-changing world.

The university also offers dedicated Foundation pathways that prepare students for entry into undergraduate degrees in Design, Business, Engineering and Computing.

Last year, the University also unveiled its new, state-of-the-art wing in Dubai Knowledge Park.

Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet and designed to accommodate over 1,500 students, the James Watt Building is named after the father of the Industrial Revolution, an inspiration behind the University’s own name, reflecting its legacy of innovation, research, and impact.

The campus features a cutting-edge Bloomberg Trading Suite, enabling students to analyse live financial data from global markets and organisations, offering hands-on experience and a competitive edge in the job market.

Specialised facilities, including an active learning room and a wellness room, support both academic development and student wellbeing. In addition, a range of interactive learning spaces fosters collaboration, creativity, and innovation in teaching and learning.

Close collaboration with industry partners ensures that learning extends beyond the classroom, enabling students to gain practical experience and graduate with a clear competitive edge in their chosen careers.

Our top 10 programmes:

BA (Hons) Communication Design

BA (Hons) Fashion Branding and Promotion

MA (Hons) Marketing

MA (Hons) Psychology and Marketing

BEng (Hons) Architectural Engineering

BEng (Hons) Real Estate

Management and Finance

BEng (Hons) Automotive Engineering

BEng (Hons) Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems

BSc (Hons) Data Sciences

MA (Hons) Professional Accountancy

These programmes reflect clear market demand in areas such as the built environment, engineering and advanced technologies, business and finance, and the humanities, which are central to the UAE’s long-term economic and innovation agenda.

Why study at Heriot-Watt University

A comprehensive portfolio of 72+ CAA-accredited undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes in the UAE, with all students graduating with a UK degree recognised both locally and internationally. The University holds full accreditations for all programmes from the UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The Watt Club, established in 1854, is one of the UK’s oldest alumni networks, with 173,000 members across 190 countries.

Highly diverse student community representing 120+ nationalities, with more than 46% international students and globally recognised academic faculty.

Future-ready academic portfolio covering Renewable Energy, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Science, AI, Cyber Security, Design Management, Fashion Branding, Real Estate, International Business Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management and Smart Construction.

We have introduced several measures to support students and families. We are offering conditional admissions based on verified predicted grades until the examination boards announce results from alternative assessments. All applicants will be required to submit their final official results, issued by the relevant examination board, once available, to receive an unconditional letter from the university before the start of the academic year. As a temporary measure for the September intake, the university has launched ‘Dubai Global Start Pathway’, which allows students to commence their studies at another Heriot-Watt University campus in Malaysia or the UK, should they decide, and then transition to Dubai after one semester, ensuring continuity in their academic journey.

"At Heriot-Watt University, we deliver a globally consistent, high-quality education through standardised academic frameworks and industry-aligned curricula, while placing a strong emphasis on the well-being of our students and staff. Our 'Global Start Pathway' offers students the flexibility to begin their studies at any Heriot-Watt University campus and seamlessly continue at another, including Dubai, while remaining within their chosen programme, ensuring continuity in their academic journey. With expert faculty, inclusive learning environments, and strong support systems, we equip graduates with the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to thrive as innovative, work-ready professionals, supported by a culture that prioritises mental, emotional, and professional wellbeing across our community," said Professor Lynne B Jack, Deputy Vice-Principal at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

"Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers a globally connected, practice-oriented learning experience designed to prepare students for real-world careers. Through innovative programmes, outstanding facilities and strong links with industry, students gain practical skills, international perspectives and the confidence to thrive, adapt and make a meaningful impact in today’s fast-changing global economy," said Dr Louise Delicato, Acting Head of the School of Social Sciences & Edinburgh Business School (Dubai) at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Note: UAE and GCC undergraduates will qualify for a grant of Dh10,000.

This award is applicable to high school students currently studying in the UAE and GCC region who have received an offer letter from the university based on predicted grades. Terms and Conditions apply.

Students can contact us at DubaiEnquiries@hw.ac.uk or 04 5717000 to connect with our Student Recruitment and Admissions teams and explore pathways across Foundation, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Research programmes, with over 73 programmes on offer.