Heriot-Watt University Dubai builds pathways to global careers

For over two decades, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been preparing graduates for successful careers through industry-connected education, practical learning and globally recognised UK degrees. Established in 2005 as the first British university in Dubai, the university has built a strong reputation for producing highly employable graduates equipped with the skills, knowledge and real-world experience sought by employers across the UAE and beyond.

With a distinctive international outlook, the university combines innovative curricula with experiential learning, industry collaboration and professional accreditations to prepare students for leadership in a rapidly evolving global economy. This commitment to career readiness is reflected in the University's strong graduate outcomes, with around 90 per cent of the graduates achieving a positive employment or further study outcome within 12 months of graduation.

Located in Dubai Knowledge Park, the university's state-of-the-art campus features specialist facilities including a Bloomberg Trading Suite, collaborative learning environments, active learning spaces and dedicated wellbeing facilities, creating an inspiring environment for academic and professional development.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers a comprehensive portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes aligned with the UAE's future economic priorities. Among its standout offerings are postgraduate programmes from the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, including Construction Project Management, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Architectural Engineering and Architecture. Designed in partnership with industry, these programmes prepare graduates to lead in sustainable infrastructure, clean energy, smart cities and the built environment.

For students pursuing careers in the creative industries, the School of Textiles and Design offers internationally recognised programmes, including BA (Hons) Communication Design, Fashion Branding and Promotion, Design Management, and Interior Architecture and Design, equipping graduates with the creative, digital, and strategic skills required by today's global design sector.

Students benefit from a degree fully accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research while becoming part of a diverse community representing more than 135 nationalities. They also gain access to the university's global alumni network of over 173,000 graduates across 190 countries, opening doors to valuable professional connections worldwide. Close collaboration with industry partners ensures that learning extends beyond the classroom, enabling students to gain practical experience and graduate with a clear competitive edge in their chosen careers.

Top 10 programmes:

1. Degree Entry Programme

2. BBA (Hons) Business Administration

3. BSC (Hons) Psychology

4. MSC (Hons) Business Analytics and Consultancy

5. BA Architecture

6. MSc Construction Project Management

7. BSC(Hons) Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)

8. MSC Applied Cyber Security

9. BEng(Hons) Mechanical Engineering

10. MSC Robotics

These programmes reflect clear market demand in areas such as the built environment, engineering and advanced technologies, business and finance, and the humanities, which are central to the UAE’s long-term economic and innovation agenda.

Why study at Heriot-Watt University

A comprehensive portfolio of 72+ CAA-accredited undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes in the UAE, with all students graduating with a degree recognised both locally and internationally. The university holds full accreditations for all programmes from the UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Strong graduate outcomes, with around 90 per cent of Dubai graduates securing employment or further study opportunities within 12 months of graduation, reflecting the quality, industry relevance and global recognition of a Heriot-Watt education.

Academic excellence, with 20+ subjects ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, including #8 worldwide for Petroleum Engineering and Top 200 globally for Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, and Architecture & Built Environment, with particular strength in Engineering & Technology and Natural Sciences.

The Watt Club, established in 1854, is one of the UK’s oldest alumni networks, with 173,000 members across 190 countries.

Highly diverse student community representing 130+ nationalities, with more than 46 per cent international students and globally recognised academic faculty.

Future-ready academic portfolio covering Renewable Energy, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Science, AI, Cyber Security, Design Management, Fashion Branding, Real Estate, International Business Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management and Smart Construction.

The university has launched ‘Dubai Global Start Pathway’, which allows students to commence their studies at another Heriot-Watt University campus in Malaysia or the UK, should they decide, and then transition to Dubai after one semester, ensuring continuity in their academic journey.

"At Heriot-Watt University’s School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, students are empowered to address global challenges through innovation, sustainability, and industry-relevant learning. We shape future leaders with a globally recognised British education to create real-world impact. We welcome students to join the Watt community to drive the energy transition, build resilient communities and create meaningful impact on society," said Dr Harpreet Seth, Interim Head of the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

"At the School of Textiles and Design, students learn through live projects, industry engagement, and interdisciplinary practice. We prepare emerging designers to think critically, work confidently with new technologies, and respond creatively to social, cultural, and environmental challenges across the UAE and the wider global design sector today," said Dr Mohamed Al-Musleh, Interim Head of School at The School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Note: UAE and GCC undergraduates will qualify for a grant of Dh 7,000. This award is applicable to high school students currently studying in the UAE and GCC region who have received an offer letter from the university based on predicted grades. Closing date: July 31,2026. Terms and Conditions apply.

Students can contact at DubaiEnquiries@hw.ac.uk or 04 5717000 to connect with the Student Recruitment and Admissions teams and explore pathways across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes, with over 73 programmes on offer.