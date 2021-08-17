Helping realise immigration dreams

Vision Immigration Advisory offers fast-track opportunities for individuals looking to migrate abroad

Vision is a leading immigration advisory firm with multiple offices across the globe including Canada, UAE, India, Oman, Tanzania, and Pakistan. The company is committed to providing transparent, honest and result-oriented services.

Shanaz Lakhani is CEO, MD, and ICCRC lawyer at Vision Immigration Advisory with over 25 years of rich experience. She is a regulated and licensed Canadian Immigration Consultant (ICCRC and CSIC) and Australian (MARA certified) based in the UAE. She has assisted more than 30,000 immigrants in their successful transition to their dream destinations with utmost ease, in a very professional and supportive manner. Lakhani has built her reputation as one of the leading professional immigration consultants, assuring a secure future for clients by processing their cases while minimising the risk of rejection.

Shanaz Lakhani,CEO, MD, and ICCRC lawyer, Vision Immigration Advisory

Residency and citizenship by investment

Immigration and citizenship by investment opens up fast-track opportunities for candidates who have surpassed the age of skilled migration or looking for permanent residency or second citizenship without physical stay.

A person of talent and means need not limit their life and business to only one country. Residence-by-investment programmes provide high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with the option of relocating and the right to live, work, study, and receive healthcare in their new country of residence.

Citizenship-by-investment programmes also provide families with the privilege of acquiring an alternative citizenship, which in turn gives them the right to travel freely to various destinations and to settle in another country.

Vision Immigration Advisory are experts in immigration and citizenship by investment to Canada, the Caribbean islands, United Kingdom, and European countries.