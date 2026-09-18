Star International School: Helping every child see what they are capable of

Some of the most important moments in a child’s education happen when they begin to see more in themselves: greater confidence, new possibilities and ambitions they may not have considered before.

Creating the conditions for those moments is central to the approach at Star International School, Al Twar, a British curriculum school in Dubai and part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), educating students from Foundation Stage through to Sixth Form.

The school’s philosophy brings together two equally important ideas: encouraging children to aim high, while giving them the care, trust and sense of belonging they need to do so confidently.

This year, that philosophy has been brought to life through Star, Al Twar’s refreshed identity. Its star represents aspiration, achievement and the potential within every learner, while the shield symbolises the strong foundations of care and support that enable children to flourish. Together, they capture the school’s purpose: Guiding Stars to Bright Futures.

Principal, Lisa Passante, says the evolution reflects what has always mattered most: the experience the school creates for its students and families. “We want every child to feel supported, inspired and confident in what they can achieve.”

That purpose must ultimately be experienced in the classroom. With Mandy Palmer joining as Head of Primary and Beth Golds as Head of Secondary, Star, Al Twar is strengthening its leadership across every stage of learning, with a shared commitment to ensuring students feel known, supported and challenged to achieve their personal best.

Through ISP, students also have opportunities to connect, collaborate and learn with peers across a global community of schools, while retaining the relationships and sense of belonging that define Star, Al Twar.

For parents, the ambition is simple: that every child leaves school knowing more, believing more in themselves and feeling ready for what comes next.