Helping businesses grow

The Abu Dhabi-based IIPC is instrumental in supporting the entry and successful establishment of foreign businesses into Indonesia

Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) is the arm of the Ministry of Investment/Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board of The Republic of Indonesia (BKPM), to support the entry and successful establishment of foreign business into Indonesia. Its Abu Dhabi-based office was established to assist businesses from the Middle East to grab the opportunity and maximise benefits for Indonesian investment. We are ready to provide you with our full suite of services to seek out new business opportunities in Indonesia.

Established in 2011, IIPC Abu Dhabi is under the supervision of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Abu Dhabi. Based on Chairman of BKPM Regulation No. 1 Year 2016 regarding Overseas Representative of Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, Chapter VIII Division of Working Area, Article 20, Paragraph (1), Letter f., 'Working Area' of IIPC Abu Dhabi are countries in the Middle East, South Asia, Central Asia and Africa Regions, with strong focus on the UAE.

IIPC Abu Dhabi has played an important in assisting foreign investors since the establishment of the operational projects in Indonesia. The IIPC team assists in identifying investment opportunities as well as in the arrangement of other operational aspects to kickstart a venture’s business expansion in Indonesia.

During the pandemic, IIPC has contributed to several events and participated in the business mission led by Indonesian Ambassador Husin Bagis in December 2020 and the ministerial visit of Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Suhail Al Mazroui in Jakarta in March this year. The visit led to several business deals including the Murban Energy plan to invest in Aceh, the LPG sales from Adnoc to Pertamina of $500 million, the expansion of LuLu International Group and the DP World-Maspion agreement worth $1.2 billion.