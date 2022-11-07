Healthy Living Is Only Possible On A Healthy Planet

Oral Bozkurt, General Manager and Regional Director at Beko Gulf FZE, talks about the company’s sustainability journey

Our journey started in 1955. As well as being one of the top three large home appliance brands in

Europe*, Beko is owned by Arçelik, a global player that engages in the production and marketing of durable goods, consumer electronics, and after-sale services.

Beko’s brand purpose is empowering future generations to live healthier lives, which is only possible by living more sustainably and working towards a healthier planet. Our company’s 2030 targets fit into the principles of sustainable growth and value creation and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We embarked on a journey to make a difference with a holistic sustainability approach we call ‘In Touch Technology’. By making sustainability a business model and integrating it into everything we do, Beko strives to reduce human environmental damage through developing high-performance, durable, affordable home appliances that are also eco-friendly”, explains Oral Bozkurt, General Manager and Regional Director at Beko Gulf FZE.

“We hear our consumers and strive to be a positive force for change in line with the shift in consumer demand. At Beko, we have been focusing on environmentally-friendly living for a number of years, raising awareness and democratising technology that makes eco-living possible, affordable, and convenient,”

Bozkurt adds.

“Through our strategic investments in green energy, energy efficiency and green financing, we aim to achieve our robust emission reduction targets and align ourselves with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal,” he emphasises.

“In line with the near zero-waste concept, we aim to increase the waste recycling rate in manufacturing to 99 per cent in global operations by 2030. Thanks to these practices endorsing circular economy, we reduce waste generation and the amount of waste regularly sent to landfills or for incineration, excluding those sent for energy recovery,” Bozkurt concludes.

