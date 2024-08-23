Healthy Kids, Happy School Year: Key Health and Wellness Strategies

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM

As the new school year approaches, children's health and well-being are paramount. Studies reveal that up to 80 per cent of school-aged children miss days due to illness, with colds, flu, and dental issues being common. Proper hydration and nutrition are crucial, as over 60 per cent of children are at risk of dehydration during school hours. Here’s how to address these challenges.

Back to School Health Checklist: Shielding Kids from Common Ailments

Dr Sudha Rao, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown.

With children returning to school, they encounter various illnesses like colds, flu, and stomach bugs explains Dr Sudha Rao, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown. To protect your child, ensure they’re up to date with vaccinations, practice good hand hygiene, and maintain a nutritious diet. Regular health check-ups can spot any potential issues early. Equip your child with personal hand sanitisers and encourage them to cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Smart Study Habits: Tips for Keeping Kids Organised and Focused

Dr Sujeev Roypati, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dr Sujeev Roypati, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road, says creating structured, distraction-free study environments is key to academic success. Establish a regular study schedule and encourage breaks to prevent burnout. Healthy snacks and proper hydration can enhance concentration. Foster a positive attitude towards learning with realistic goals to motivate your child. These strategies will support your child in staying organised and excelling academically.

Fuelling Success: Healthy Lunchbox Ideas for Growing Minds

Dr Pavan Kumar Kandukoori, Specialist Paediatrics and Neonatology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

A balanced lunchbox is essential for sustaining energy and focus, says Dr Pavan Kumar Kandukoori, Specialist Paediatrics and Neonatology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. Include lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Avoid sugary snacks and processed foods; instead, opt for yogurt, nuts, and fresh fruit. Hydration is crucial, so add a water bottle to keep your child hydrated throughout the day. A well-rounded lunch fuels academic and physical success.

Bright Smiles, Bright Minds: Essential Dental Care Tips

Dr Prince Job Kollanoor, Specialist Dentistry at Aster Clinic, Fujairah. Dr Prince Job Kollanoor, Specialist Dentistry at Aster Clinic, Fujairah says good oral hygiene is vital for health and confidence. Ensure your child brushes twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and flosses regularly. Regular dental check-ups catch issues early and maintain healthy teeth and gums. Limit sugary snacks and drinks, and offer tooth-friendly options like cheese, apples, and carrots. These tips help maintain a bright smile and a confident start to the school year. Hydration for Health: Keeping Kids Energised and Hydrated All Day Dr Karthika Sasidharan, Specialist Paediatrics and Neonatology at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali. Proper hydration is crucial for energy levels and cognitive function says Dr Karthika Sasidharan, Specialist Paediatrics and Neonatology at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali. Encourage regular water intake, especially during physical activities, to prevent dehydration-related fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Add fruit slices like lemon or berries to make water more appealing and avoid sugary drinks. Prioritising hydration helps your child stay alert and ready for the school day. Introducing the Aster Superpower Screenings: An exciting initiative where healthcare meets adventure! By transforming health concepts into superheroes, we empower children to take charge of their well-being. Through interactive activities and engaging content, kids learn healthy habits in a fun and exciting way. For appointments

