Health in your tiffin
A healthy and quick guide to prepare children’s lunches
As a parent, you want your child to enjoy lunch everyday while making sure they get all the essential nutrients. But with busy schedules, and so many food options available, it might be a challenge to prepare healthy and fun meals. Here’s what the experts at FreshToHome.com, a top e-grocery in the UAE, recommend for packing an ideal school lunchbox in a short amount of time.
- Add complex carbs like fresh veggie sticks of cucumbers, carrots, celery and fruits such as apples, bananas, plums and berries, which help sustain energy and provide protein for building muscles plus fats for brain development and satiety.
- Pack a range of protein options which can be meat, veggie or vegan snacks. For example, you can make crispy samosas, chicken and cheese sticks, and sausages. And if your child’s lunchbox is stored in a cool environment, add yogurt or a box of milk.
- Make yummy sandwiches with preservative free bread (white, whole wheat and multi-seed), recently launched by FreshToHome.
- To simplify lunch preparation even more, choose Ready-to-Cook or Ready-to-Eat options that can save so much of your time but also ensure your child gets a well-rounded meal. There is a variety of Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat and marinated products, which can be prepared within a few minutes. Some of the most popular ones include chicken cutlets, chicken samosas, chicken spring rolls, gourmet chicken kiddy nuggets, marinated chicken lollipops, parmesan risotto balls, vegetable dumplings, zinger popcorn and zinger chicken fillet.
Some prepping and planning ahead can help you make good food choices for your child and can even reduce your grocery bills. Give your kid the healthy, nutritious grub so they have the energy to seize their day!
