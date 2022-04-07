Healing Heart Ailments With Compassion

Dr Abdel Rahman Ahmed Omer, CEO, Burjeel Hospital

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:58 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 10:00 AM

On the occasion of World Health Day, we highlight Burjeel Hospital, the premium tertiary care facility in Abu Dhabi, for its remarkable feat of successfully performing over 300 cardiac procedures in a year with a mortality rate of less than one per cent

Dr Abdel Rahman Ahmed Omer, CEO, Burjeel Hospital

Over 50 per cent of residents in the UAE have been affected by heart disease, according to a study conducted last year involving more than 1,000 people.

Dr Abdul Majeed Zubaidi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Burjeel Hospital

The most important behavioural risk factors of heart disease and stroke are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco use. The effects of behavioural risk factors may show up in individuals as raised blood pressure, raised blood glucose, raised blood lipids, and overweight and obesity. These ‘intermediate risks factors’ can be measured in primary care facilities and indicate an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and other complications. Burjeel Hospital, one of the premium medical institutions in the heart of the UAE’s capital city, has made great strides in cardiac care. The hospital has a team of highly trained cardiologists and uses advanced infrastructure to offer cutting-edge services for some of the most complex heart problems. So far, the hospital has performed more than 16,000 interventional procedures and over 1,300 cardiac surgeries.

Burjeel Hospital caters to the needs of hundreds of patients from various parts of the world. The Cardiac Sciences Department realised a milestone by performing 301 cardiac procedures in 2021. This shows a tremendous increment of 37 per cent compared to the previous year’s figures. Speaking about this achievement, Dr Abdel Rahman Ahmed Omer, CEO of Burjeel Hospital, said: “We are proud of our achieve-ments. Last year, we accomplished over 300 cardiac surgeries with a mortality rate of less than one per cent, which is no small feat. Our work has improved the quality of life of these patients. It fills our hearts with a sense of fulfillment.”

24x7 cardiac care by a world-class team

Equipped with a world-class team, the Cardiac Sciences Department at Burjeel Hospital comprises experienced surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, and support staff offering their services round-the-clock and is complemented by

cutting-edge technology. The department offers treatment in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, interventional cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology.

State-of-the-art operating theatres and hybrid bi-plane CathLab exclusively for cardiac-related procedures are in place and empowered with the most advanced machinery such as ECMO, LVAD, Mobile ECMO, EVH, and VATS. The department constantly strives for innovation and adapts to newer technologies enabling faster diagnosis and precision treatment.

International standards and practices

Burjeel Hospital possesses the technical strength and professional prowess to diagnose and treat every complicated cardiac condition with the expertise to perform complex open-heart procedures like Bentall’s procedure, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, aortic dissections and aneurysm surgeries, cryoablation arrhythmias surgeries, CABG on-pump/beating heart surgery (off-pump), valve replacement and adult congenital heart disease repair surgeries and ECMO cardiopulmonary support surgeries.

The interventional cardiologists at the hospital are equipped to perform complex procedures such as ASD closures, VSD closures, balloon valvotomy, and cryoablation arrhythmias treatment with and without Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS).

Furthermore, Burjeel Hospital has performed the maximum number of percutaneous balloon mitral commissurotomy in the UAE with zero mortality and morbidity. The hospital follows TOE guidance to shorten fluoroscopy time and ensure extra safety. Procedures like pacemaker, ICD, and CRT implants are regular.

In addition, the hospital has an ultramodern ICU with ECMO, IABP, point of care diagnostic devices and renal support devices for both dialysis and CRRT. It enables the institution to provide care and treatment to critical patients.

Burjeel Hospital has a well-established adult ECMO unit to help in the treatment of acute cardiopulmonary or only respiratory failure. It is one of the few hospitals with an ambulatory unit with a mobile ECMO ensuring a safe and early patient mobilisation. ECMO was crucial in saving the lives of severely sick H1N1 and Covid-19 patients.

“We are proud that Burjeel Hospital has evolved as a leader in providing cardiac care in the UAE. We now see international patients, even from the US, the UK, and Africa seeking our medical expertise. It attests that the name and the reputation of Burjeel Hospital and its cardiac services are furthering across continents. It is a testament to our quality services and treatment offered at the institution,” said Dr Tarig Ali Mohamed Elhassan, Head of Cardiac Surgery at Burjeel Hospital.

Dr Abdul Majeed Zubaidi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Burjeel Hospital, said: “At Burjeel Hospital, we strive to deliver favourable medical outcomes and fulfil our promise to each patient coming to us. It is our mission, and we are always committed to it. By accomplishing a remarkable feat of performing over 300 cardiac procedures in a year, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has demonstrated this commitment towards our valuable patients. It has elevated our position and helped us grow as a trusted healthcare partner.”

Highlights

301 cardiac surgeries in 365 days

Coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG): 198

Mitral valve replacement (MVR): 27

Aortic valve replacement (AVR): 30

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO): 07

Thoracic Surgery: 39

Total: 301