- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Hassle-free remittances to India
The Federal Bank played a vital role in the steady inflow of money into the Asian nation
Federal Bank is a key player in the remittances business and it continues to gain market share in this important service. In 2020, despite the pandemic induced concerns, Federal Bank reports that remittance flows to India from the UAE increased by nearly 18 per cent. The bank's continued focus on relationship management of existing remittance partners and tie-up with new partners has been instrumental in seeing the flow increase. Federal Bank has a strong network of remittance partners in the GCC area, and UAE is the top remitter country.
Digitalisation
Federal Bank's entire mantra is 'Digital at the fore, human at the core'. Its remittance business is a great example of this mantra. Federal Bank offers various modes by which partners can remit funds to it. It has a full-fledged API backed remittance solution that offers instant credits to beneficiaries, using channels like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The bank also offers the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) based remittances. It is the only bank that offers a blockchain-based remittance solution and the bank's partners are supported through a strong team of technology and operational experts who ensure seamless processing of remittances.
During the pandemic, there has been an exponential increase in the percentage of remittances originated by its partners through digital means. Nearly 50 per cent of the remittances now reaching us in India originate via the web or mobile applications. The digital channel has replaced the traditional branch channel in a big way.
Remittance potential
GCC will always be a key contributor to the Federal Bank's remittance service. Having said that, there seems to be an increase in remittances from other geographies like the USA, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand in particular. During the last couple of years, the bank has added new remittance partners from the USA, UK, New Zealand apart from the GCC. The increased network of remittance partners has enabled it to gain a greater share of remittances from non-GCC countries.
Outlook for 2021
Federal Bank is continuing to gain share in the remittance business. Its market share grew to 17.5 per cent in September 2020. In fact, it processed remittances exceeding Rs1 trillion during the financial year of April 2020 to March 2021. Given the bank's investment in technology and relationship management, not only will remittances to India as a destination country increase but Federal Bank's share thereof will also increase.
-
Supplements
Fight against obesity
Obesity is a rising global problem, not just in the UAE. To combat... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Destination weight loss
Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi recently unveiled its Bariatric Unit aimed ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Phenomenal evolution with the changing world
The UAE facilities management industry has adopted several methods to cope with growing and changing needs
READ MORE
-
Supplements
ServeU sees surge in demand for disinfection...
The company has crafted a dedicated facility services division to... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch