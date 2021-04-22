Harnessing skillsets of the future

Al Ghurair University (AGU) ensures that it is always aligned with the purpose of 'Enhancing life by enriching minds'

Al Ghurair University (AGU) is one of the first private academic institutions licensed by the Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates. Founded in 1999 by Mr. Abdulla Ahmad Al Ghurair, AGU is a community-oriented university that enjoys strong links with the local industry, particularly Al Ghurair Investment. AGU presents a 22-year legacy, during which we have meticulously designed and developed our programmes to cover the latest industry trends. Our offered programmes equip students with the knowledge, the right skillset, and hands-on experience. Today, we are proud to see many AGU graduates working in high positions in both the public and private sectors. We are pleased to see our alumni, equipped with the knowledge and skills, growing in their jobs and career.

Al Ghurair University has international accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all engineering programmes that include Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (BSEEE), Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering (BSCSE), and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME). Without a doubt, the primary beneficiaries of the ABET accreditation are our students and graduates. ABET accreditation makes certain that AGU students meet the educational requirements necessary to enter the profession. It further confirms understanding of best practices, ethics, and continuous learning and improvement. It also ensures better employability and opens doors of acceptance for further education within the UAE and abroad.

Constantly innovating, AGU has invested in developing a superior yet affordable quality learning environment, providing internationally benchmarked programmes taught by world-class faculty members. At AGU, we are always keen to offer contemporary designed programmes to equip students with the right skills to excel in the existing and potential future jobs. AGU offers bachelor's programmes such as electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering, business administration, public relations, law, architecture, and interior design. We offer master's programmes in business administration and law.

At AGU, prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students for the Fall 2021 intake qualify for an array of scholarships and grants, namely the Merit Scholarship, Early Bird Grant, Year of the 50th Grant, Siblings Grant, and more.

AGU is a student-centred educational institution. We believe in the importance of the institution's role in the transformation of students. AGU expects the students to live up to its academic programmes' rigour, yet knowing that the institution will provide them with the needed support. We are putting in the best resources to ensure the programmes' quality and credibility, which is well-aligned with our purpose of 'Enhancing life by enriching minds'.