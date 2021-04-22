- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Harnessing skillsets of the future
Al Ghurair University (AGU) ensures that it is always aligned with the purpose of 'Enhancing life by enriching minds'
Al Ghurair University (AGU) is one of the first private academic institutions licensed by the Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates. Founded in 1999 by Mr. Abdulla Ahmad Al Ghurair, AGU is a community-oriented university that enjoys strong links with the local industry, particularly Al Ghurair Investment. AGU presents a 22-year legacy, during which we have meticulously designed and developed our programmes to cover the latest industry trends. Our offered programmes equip students with the knowledge, the right skillset, and hands-on experience. Today, we are proud to see many AGU graduates working in high positions in both the public and private sectors. We are pleased to see our alumni, equipped with the knowledge and skills, growing in their jobs and career.
Al Ghurair University has international accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all engineering programmes that include Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (BSEEE), Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering (BSCSE), and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME). Without a doubt, the primary beneficiaries of the ABET accreditation are our students and graduates. ABET accreditation makes certain that AGU students meet the educational requirements necessary to enter the profession. It further confirms understanding of best practices, ethics, and continuous learning and improvement. It also ensures better employability and opens doors of acceptance for further education within the UAE and abroad.
Constantly innovating, AGU has invested in developing a superior yet affordable quality learning environment, providing internationally benchmarked programmes taught by world-class faculty members. At AGU, we are always keen to offer contemporary designed programmes to equip students with the right skills to excel in the existing and potential future jobs. AGU offers bachelor's programmes such as electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering, business administration, public relations, law, architecture, and interior design. We offer master's programmes in business administration and law.
At AGU, prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students for the Fall 2021 intake qualify for an array of scholarships and grants, namely the Merit Scholarship, Early Bird Grant, Year of the 50th Grant, Siblings Grant, and more.
AGU is a student-centred educational institution. We believe in the importance of the institution's role in the transformation of students. AGU expects the students to live up to its academic programmes' rigour, yet knowing that the institution will provide them with the needed support. We are putting in the best resources to ensure the programmes' quality and credibility, which is well-aligned with our purpose of 'Enhancing life by enriching minds'.
"AGU is a community-oriented institution that seeks to serve the UAE and the wider GCC by graduating industry/market-ready individuals equipped with the knowledge and skills to sustain the region's continued development.
AGU is committed to provide and maintain high-quality infrastructure and support services. To fulfil this commitment, the university offers such services to students, faculty, staff, and the community through a network of departments and units, including Student Recruitment and Admissions, Registration, Student Services, Library, IT, Career Planning and Placement Services.
AGU takes great pride in the achievements of its students, past, and present. AGU is celebrating more than 22 years of success with its growing alumni network. "
Professor Mojtaba Moatamedi
President
Al Ghurair University
As a new learning style has been introduced due to the pandemic, our university has made us well informed and prepared in a timely manner. We have scheduled classes and sessions, and professors are available to guide us and teach us. We have been discussing our projects, assignments, and models with them to receive feedback and, if required, any changes to be applied. Our university and professors have always supported us in our learning and make us feel connected to our sessions.
Hussain A F Al-Tammam
College of Engineering and Computing
-
Supplements
Welcome to the new capital of hospitality
Study at one of the top 10 schools worldwide for hospitality and... READ MORE
-
Supplements
The hub of engineering education in the UAE
BITS Pilani Dubai is offering scholarships worth Dh5 million for the... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Outstanding new campus opening in 2021
The University of Birmingham is driven to prepare its students with... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Discover British education of the highest standard
Delivering academic excellence since 1821, Heriot-Watt University is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli