Happy Children Healthy Minds

Al Rawdah Organic puts the joy in back-to-school with its tasteful and healthy lunch boxes

Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The summer vacations are over and it’s time to send your children back to school. While they are excited at the prospect of learning new stuff and expanding their knowledge, as parents, it is natural to worry about whether they are eating enough and are nourishing their minds and bodies with the right supplements. While there are a lot of options available for lunches, there is no health guarantee on their freshness or benefits. In this scenario, the best option is to make lunches that are made from organic ingredients that are healthy and free from pesticides and other harmful products. Starting your kids on a healthy and organic diet from such a young age, will lead to long-term benefits. With Al Rawdah’s healthy range of products, everyone stays healthy.

We all know eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep and exercising daily are important for our overall health and wellness. Chicken is one of the best and most important sources of protein. Al Rawdah Farms (also known as Emirates National Food) is dedicated to offering only the best quality to consumers for over two decades. Moreover, Al Rawdah chickens are locally produced, free from hormones, antibiotics and GMO. Our recent launch of an organic product range like the mini sausage, mini mortadella and mini burger are primarily focusing on people who emphasise a healthy diet. ENF is proud to be the first company to launch organic processed products with local fresh organic chicken.

We know that nothing makes your child want to trade their lunch for his friend’s burger faster than opening their lunchbox to the same old food every day. It’s time to change it up and if you need ideas, we have them! Try our healthy lunchbox ideas to cheer up your child and keep them coming back for more.

Organic Mini Sausage rolls

Ingredients

250g Al Rawdah Organic fresh chicken mini sausage

Two sheets ready-rolled puff pastry

One beaten egg

Fresh parsley

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper

Cut each pastry sheet into four squares. Place one square on workbench. Brush one edge with egg. Top with one sausage. Roll up pastry to enclose sausage. Press to secure. Repeat with remaining pastry, egg, and sausages

Brush tops with egg. Score with a knife. Sprinkle with pepper

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until sausages are cooked through and pastry is golden. Delicious sausage rolls are ready.

Organic Chicken mini burger with chipotle sauce

Ingredients

SAUCE

⅓ cup sour cream

1 tsp Adobo sauce

BURGERS

1 pack Al Rawdah Organic fresh chicken mini burger

4 cheese slices

Buns

Tomato slices

Lettuce leaves

Red onion rings

Instructions

Heat gas grill on medium

Combine sour cream and adobo sauce in bowl; mix well. Cover; refrigerate until serving time

Place patties onto grill. Grill, turning once, 8-10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches at least 71°c and meat is no longer pink in center. Top each burger with 2 pieces cheese; let melt slightly

Top each bottom half of bun with one lettuce leaf half, one slice tomato, one burger, two teaspoons sour cream mixture, one red onion ring and top half of bun.

