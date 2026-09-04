Hanium Maria Chowdhury: Redefining modest fashion for a new generation

From teaching English and working in public relations to building one of Bangladesh’s pioneering modest fashion brands, Hanium Maria Chowdhury’s journey into fashion was anything but conventional.

A creative at heart, Hanium had always been drawn to art, writing and design. Yet fashion remained an idea she explored privately—designing modest clothes for herself and women around her. The turning point came when she decided to leave a successful career in public relations and turn that creative instinct into a business. “I had always had a creative side.

As a child, I wanted to be an artist and a writer,” says Hanium Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of Tahoor. “Perhaps that is why I eventually left a good profession in public relations. One day I found myself taking the first few steps towards creating what would become a leading modest fashion brand in Bangladesh.” At the time, modest fashion offered women relatively limited choices.

Conservative Muslim women were often expected to choose between dressing modestly and looking fashionable. Hanium wanted to challenge that idea.Her vision was to create clothing that was modest without being restrictive, contemporary without compromising values, and elegant without sacrificing individuality.

“Women who cover themselves should not feel excluded from fashion,” Hanium says. “Fashion is not limited to Western culture. Your clothes do not have to expose your body to make a statement. You can speak through colour, class, elegance and confidence and remain completely modest.”

For Hanium, modesty is not simply a dress code. It is a lifestyle and a personal expression of values. “The concept of fashion and clothing has been led by Western designers, and that’s why modest and halal clothing never found space in the fashion world. I think that concept is changing as more and more Muslim women are joining the workforce, starting businesses and attending meetings and gatherings.”

From PR to entrepreneurship

Born and raised in Dhaka, Hanium studied Applied Linguistics at North South University and later pursued a Master’s programme in Linguistics. She began working at 17, initially teaching English after completing her O Levels, and later taught senior students preparing for their O and A Levels. Her professional career then moved into public relations. She joined Forethought Public Relations as a PR Manager in 2009, working there until 2012. The experience strengthened her skills in communication, organisation, branding and business development.But fashion continued to call.

“People would ask me where I bought my clothes because they looked different,” Hanium recalls. That encouragement eventually led her to start designing modest clothing at home. “I started as a design studio at home, where I designed modest wear for women and gave it to my tailor master to develop into a modest clothing line — something that made women feel beautiful while being covered.” The idea was simple: bring modern fashion into modest dressing.“I wanted to bring the modern side of fashion into the conservative side of me, so the conservative side could also become modern,” she explains. “The result was Tahoor — the modest fashion brand that is conservative, yet modern, creative and beautiful.”

Building Tahoor

Tahoor began as a home-based design studio and quickly evolved into a growing fashion business. Its first showroom opened in Panthapath, Green Road, Dhaka, in 2014. A second boutique followed a year later in 2015, another outlet opened in Uttara in 2016, and the brand later expanded its production capacity with a 3,000-square-foot clothing factory.

By 2021–23, Tahoor had consolidated its operations and strengthened its production capabilities. In 2023, the brand expanded into the United States market, followed by a Dubai branch office in 2024 to support its growing presence in the Middle East and African markets.

Throughout the journey, Hanium has remained focused on three principles: comfort, quality and aesthetics. “My designs are based on simplicity and focus on comfort. Quality and aesthetics are also important to me. The modern Islamic principles and values behind the designs need to remain relevant to the current needs.”

For Hanium, the mission goes beyond selling clothes. Tahoor has helped give women a wider vocabulary of modest dressing — one that includes colour, confidence, individuality and contemporary style. “Women can be beautiful, confident and elegant and still remain modest,” she says.

“That could be really YOU.” What began with one woman designing clothes at home has grown into a fashion enterprise with an international outlook — and a clear message: modesty does not require women to step away from fashion. It can be a way of expressing who they are.