Handloom House celebrates India's timeless textile traditions

Since 1990, Handloom House has been bringing the beauty and richness of Indian craftsmanship to the UAE. Located in the heart of Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai, our journey is rooted in a deep appreciation for India's textile heritage and the skilled hands behind every creation.

Specialising in sarees, unstitched suits, dupattas, fabrics and ethnic wear for men and women, Handloom House focuses on handloom and silk collections. Our range celebrates India's finest crafts, from a selection of weaves; Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Patola, Bandhani, Paithani and Gadwal, to a variety of embroidery; Parsi Gara, Zardosi, Kashmiri and Chikankari.

Each craft has its own identity, originating from different states and regions of India. Each piece carries with it centuries of tradition and culture. We work closely with skilled artisans and carefully handpick every piece, focusing on quality and individuality.

Behind every handwoven fabric and intricate hand embroidery lies months of dedication and hard work. These are not simply garments; each piece tells a story of its origin, the artisan who created it, and the tradition that has been passed down through multiple generations.

At Handloom House, our endeavour has always been to celebrate, preserve, and bring India’s rich textile heritage to a global audience. What makes us special is the opportunity to experience the diverse beauty of Indian craftsmanship, with creations from different corners of the country brought together under one roof.

Handloom House – A celebration of India's art, heritage and craftsmanship

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