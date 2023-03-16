Handling Anxiety Levels in Children

Majd Hussain, Principal, American School of Creative Science, Maliha Road talks about spotting the signs of stress in children, supporting and managing it

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:10 AM

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, anxiety levels in children have skyrocketed. With the return of in-person learning, educators have a crucial role in spotting the signs of anxiety in children and providing support.

Majd Hussain, Principal, American School of Creative Science

Anxiety in children can manifest in various ways, including physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach aches, and difficulty sleeping, as well as emotional symptoms such as irritability, nervousness, and excessive worry. Educators should be vigilant in observing these signs and addressing them promptly.

One-way educators can support children with anxiety is by creating a safe and supportive classroom environment. This can be done by establishing clear expectations, providing positive reinforcement, and fostering a sense of belonging among students.

Another crucial aspect of managing anxiety in children is through teaching coping strategies. These can include deep breathing exercises, mindfulness techniques, and journaling. Educators can also encourage children to talk about their feelings and provide a safe space for them to do so.

In some cases, more intensive support may be needed. Educators should be aware of available resources such as school counselours, mental health professionals, and community-based services.

Overall, it is essential for educators to prioritise the mental health and well-being of their students. By spotting the signs of anxiety and providing support, educators can help children thrive both academically and emotionally.