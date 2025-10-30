Halloween celebrations: A frightfully fun experience for family!

It’s that time of year again — when pumpkins glow, costumes dazzle, and the spirit of Halloween sweeps across Dubai. This November 1 and 2, Wafi City invites residents and visitors to join a frightfully fun weekend packed with treats, thrills, and family entertainment.

Following the roaring success of its past Halloween events, Wafi City is back — bigger, bolder, and spookier than ever. The destination’s iconic interiors will come alive with haunted mansions, friendly ghosts, mischievous black cats, and bats swirling under a full moon, creating the ultimate backdrop for festive photos and eerie adventures.

A weekend of fun and frights

Whether you’re a brave trick-or-treater or a costume enthusiast, Wafi City’s Halloween weekend offers something for everyone:

Trick or Treat (12PM – 7PM): Little ghouls and goblins can embark on a candy-filled adventure through the mall, collecting sweets and surprises while playing classic Halloween-themed games.

Games and Challenges (2PM – 4PM): Step up to the challenge and test your courage and creativity in a series of thrilling Halloween puzzles and activities.

Costume Competition (4PM – 7PM on Saturday and Sunday): Dress to impress — whether you’re a fairy, vampire, or superhero, the best costumes will be rewarded with exciting prizes.

A celebration for all ages

“We are incredibly excited to host our annual Halloween celebrations at Wafi City,” said Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Group Head of Marketing at Wafi Group. “Our goal is to create a safe, fun, and memorable experience for everyone, building on the success of previous years. We invite all families to join us for a weekend filled with laughter, frights, and unforgettable moments.”

Adding to the excitement, the event is supported by valued partners including Wafi Restaurants, Life Pharmacy, Nom-Nom’s, and Wafi Health & Leisure, ensuring visitors enjoy an all-around experience of entertainment, dining, and community spirit.

Event details

Dates: November 1 and 2, 2025

Location: Wafi City, Dubai

Activities: Trick-or-treating, games, Halloween challenges, costume competition

Families can register for activities or learn more by calling 04 324 4555 or visiting wafi.com Stay up to date on all the spooky fun by following @WafiCityDubai on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Get ready to dress up, show off, and celebrate — because this Halloween, Wafi City is where the magic meets the mystery!

*Terms and conditions apply