Hajra Jaffer: Helping people step out of their invisible cages

Hajra Jaffer is a transformational life coach who helps people create lasting changes in their lives.

For Hajra, being a transformational life coach involves a commitment to both personal growth and the growth of others.

As a transformational coach, her role is to create a safe, non-judgemental space where individuals can explore limiting beliefs, navigate life’s transitions and make lasting changes. Above all, it is about empowering people to move beyond their fears and step into a life that reflects their true values, purpose and potential.

Hajra’s career journey has been diverse and impressive. She has extensive experience in banking, education, corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. However, throughout each role, she found herself drawn to one common thread: her interaction with people.

“I realised that behind every challenge, whether personal or professional, there was often a need for emotional support, self-awareness and resilience,” she said.

Hajra’s deep interest in people and their challenges led her to create the concept of the “Invisible Cage”.

The concept of the Invisible Cage reflects the experiences of many people who feel trapped and long to be heard. It describes the unseen barriers that keep people feeling stuck, not because of their circumstances, but because of limiting beliefs, fear, self-doubt, past experiences and the expectations of others. While these barriers are invisible, their impact is real and restrictive.

“My work is about helping people recognise these invisible cages, challenge the stories that no longer serve them and break free to live with greater authenticity, confidence and purpose. I run workshops and support groups to help clients understand their invisible cages,” she said.

As a transformational coach, Hajra maintains that expatriate life can present many challenges. Living in a different culture can create an internal conflict between the values people grew up with and those of their new environment.

This can often lead to identity struggles, a sense of isolation, relationship challenges and uncertainty about where they truly belong. While adapting to a new culture offers tremendous opportunities for growth, it also requires self-awareness and the ability to honour one’s roots while embracing new perspectives. Finding that balance is often key to building resilience and a strong sense of belonging.

A strong proponent of women’s empowerment, Hajra believes the conversation should move beyond equality towards true inclusion, where women have the confidence, opportunities and support to lead authentically without having to compromise who they are.

“I believe the future lies in creating environments where women uplift one another, have equal access to education and leadership opportunities, prioritise their mental wellbeing and feel empowered to define success on their own terms,” she said.