Gulf Medical University’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Programme receives CAA approval

Thumbay Group has entered a defining new phase in its legacy of innovation in education and healthcare, unveiling a dedicated veterinary ecosystem and academic pathway that cements its commitment to the One Health philosophy — a world where human health, animal well-being, and environmental sustainability are deeply interconnected.

This initiative responds to a rapidly growing regional need. With increasing pet ownership, livestock health demands, food security priorities, and global awareness of disease prevention, the UAE stands at a strategic crossroads in veterinary development. Thumbay Group is stepping boldly into that space, building clinical, academic, and research capabilities that align with the nation’s ambitions.

Announcing the new initiatives, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, shared plans that reflect both scale and intent.

“Thumbay Veterinary Clinic is already open in Muwaileh, Sharjah. Construction for Thumbay Veterinary Hospital in Thumbay Medicity is set to commence soon and is expected to be operational by September 2027. Thumbay Farm for Large and Small Animals, Thumbay Veterinary Lab, Thumbay Veterinary Pharmacy, and Thumbay Veterinary Clinics in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, along with the Thumbay Veterinary Clinical Skills Lab in Dubai, are also being launched as part of the Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine,” he said.

This new chapter is anchored by the launch of the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program under the Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine at Gulf Medical University (GMU), which has received initial approval from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), UAE. The programme offers a comprehensive, globally aligned education supported by over 30 academic and industry partnerships, enabling students to access advanced diagnostics, clinical rotations, research opportunities, and international best practices. The total intake will be 60 students per year.

GMU’s veterinary collaborations span some of the world’s most respected institutions. Strategic ties include the Royal Veterinary College, London, Don State Technical University, Russia, and other leading universities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These partnerships will facilitate training pathways, faculty development, collaborative research, and student mobility programmes, enriching the learning experience with global insights and real-world applications.

Reflecting on the importance of this milestone, Professor Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said: “The launch of Veterinary Medicine at GMU is a natural extension of our mission to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals who serve humanity holistically. The One Health approach is no longer optional; it is a global necessity. By bringing veterinary and medical education under one ecosystem and strengthening our global partnerships, we are building a collaborative academic environment that advances research, enhances public health, and supports the region’s food and biosecurity framework.”

This endeavour comes at a time when the world has learned — more clearly than ever — how closely linked human and animal health truly are. From zoonotic disease management to food safety and wildlife conservation, veterinary professionals play a central role in global well-being. Thumbay Group’s veterinary initiatives are designed to address these realities, preparing graduates who contribute not only to clinical practice but also to the nation’s development goals and scientific advancement.

With new clinics opening across the UAE and a dedicated veterinary hospital rising in Thumbay Medicity, the Group is laying the foundation for a future where veterinary excellence, community health, and research innovation go hand in hand. Thumbay Group isn’t simply expanding its services, it is shaping a healthier tomorrow for every life that shares our world.

Enquiries for the new programme are now open.

Interested students can submit their applications by visiting www.gmu.ac.ae or contacting the university directly for more information.