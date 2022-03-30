Gulf Medical University Future of Health Professions' Education

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:29 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:31 AM

“Learning Together, Working Together and Leading Together”

GMU’s dedication to improving the quality of medical education has been the cornerstone of its growth trajectory

Health professions' education institutions are central and unique to a country’s healthcare system. They are the training grounds for emerging physicians, the birthplaces of new discoveries, and the providers of the most complex life-saving care. And as the Covid-19 pandemic revealed, they are a critical component of our public health response.

With a view to offer its students new opportunities to achieve their goals and serve the community better, the Gulf Medical University has strived relentlessly over the last 24 years in developing, running, and using the products of health professions education that are flexible and adaptive to the changing societal needs. It has scaled new heights by fostering brilliance to over 2,000 students from more than 90 different nationalities, 29 accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes run by the six constituent colleges in the field medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences and healthcare management and economics. In addition, the university also offers short-term certificate courses for health workforce development and career enhancement. What differentiates GMU from others is having its own network of hospitals, clinics, and institutes that ensures accessibility for its students to combine theoretical education with industrial practice.

A new and open strategy of GMU considers the importance of innovation in the teaching activities at the university. Advances in technology, knowledge and research are playing an increasingly important role in healthcare. Therefore, moving from an informative and formative medical education culture of acquiring knowledge, skills to transformative learning — the institute has expedited innovation to set up the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, Thumbay Institute for Population Health and Thum¬bay Institute of Health Workforce Development — which are the hubs for research, post-graduate studies, and continuous professional development. All programmes are accredited by Ministry of Education, UAE and recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and listed in the WHO Directory of Medical Schools and IMED under the auspices of FAIMER and the list of programme offerings in universities of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO) of

the WHO.

Over time, it has witnessed about 1,300 graduates and another 9,00 have graduated under the Continuing Medical Health Education programme. GMU's unflinching commitment to the quality of education imparted and the world-class infrastructure and facilities, ensuring its students gain the best professional knowledge has been the cornerstone of its growth story. The curriculum incorporates the latest industry needs while maintaining the highest standards. In addition, the unique Summer Training Programme prepares students to deal with professional challenges while widening the horizons of knowledge.

Moreover, the university's extensive accreditation credentials demonstrate robust quality standards, guaranteeing a qualification that is recognised globally-the university’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Programme outcome is aligned to the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) standards, the Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences Programme is accredited by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), UK and our PharmD Programme is certified by Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), USA. Furthermore, the university-affiliated teaching hospital is JCI accredited, and laboratories are CAP accredited. The national, international, and regional engagements exceed 70 collaborations with leading international universities in Europe, US, Japan, Malaysia and

Far East.

GMU also has a dedicated start-up lab to encourage entrepreneurship among the students and alumni, and provide them with the support to get their own ventures up and running. For more information regarding the programmes, visit www.gmu.ac.ae