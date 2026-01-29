Gulf Crypto 2.0: How the GCC is shaping the future of digital asset regulation

The Gulf’s crypto conversation has matured. A few years ago, the region’s narrative was dominated by retail trading, global exchange announcements, and headline-grabbing market cycles. Today, the more consequential story is happening in legal text, supervisory rulebooks, licensing regimes, and the plumbing that institutional capital cares about: custody standards, marketing controls, token issuance rules, and enforceable compliance.

That pivot towards governance matters because global investors are actively “jurisdiction-shopping” for places where digital-asset activity can scale without regulatory whiplash. The GCC’s advantage is not that it is the biggest market by population, but that it is building credible, exportable regulatory infrastructure while also functioning as a high-connectivity capital hub.

The underlying demand signal is real. Chainalysis notes that Mena crypto flows hit record monthly levels in late 2024, with transaction volumes peaking at over $60 billion in December 2024, and that growth remained robust even as 2025 cooled from the highs. That is the kind of activity level that forces a region to choose: either tolerate shadow growth or professionalize the market. The GCC led most visibly by the UAE and Bahrain is choosing professionalisation.

Dubai’s VARA: A rulebook designed to make institutions comfortable

Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) is often described as a crypto regulator, but it’s more important role is market design: setting clear conditions for who can operate, what activities are permitted, and how firms must behave across licensing, supervision, and enforcement. VARA positions itself as the supervisor for virtual-asset activity “in and from” Dubai (with specific jurisdictional boundaries, notably excluding the DIFC).

Two features of VARA’s approach are especially relevant to the “Crypto 2.0” shift:

Comprehensive activity-based regulation — VARA’s framework is structured around regulated activities and operational requirements rather than broad principles alone — signalling to global firms that Dubai intends to supervise at the level that large financial centres do. VARA’s Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations form the backbone of that structure.

Sharper controls on promotion and market conduct — In October 2024, VARA brought in dedicated marketing regulations for virtual assets, effective 1 October 2024 — a strong tell that Dubai wants to reduce the reputational and consumer-harm risks that have hit other jurisdictions after aggressive promotion cycles.

This is what makes Dubai compelling for global capital: not “crypto friendliness” as a slogan, but predictability, especially around conduct. It is also consistent with a broader UAE-level push to formalise the sector’s place in the economy. For example, the UAE amended VAT treatment so that most virtual-asset transactions are exempt from the standard VAT rate, effective 15 November 2024, supporting clarity in how these transactions are treated economically.

For the market, the practical effect is that “Dubai crypto” is increasingly shorthand for licensed, supervised, policy-aligned crypto. That doesn’t eliminate risk — digital assets are volatile by nature, but it does change what kind of participant feels able to operate: more compliance-led firms, more institutional service providers, and more serious discussions around tokenisation and regulated stablecoin usage.

Bahrain’s sandbox model: Small market, high regulatory velocity

If Dubai’s strength is scale and global visibility, Bahrain’s strength is regulatory agility.

Bahrain’s Central Bank (CBB) has been running a Regulatory Sandbox that allows fintech firms to test solutions in a controlled environment, with a defined application process and oversight. This sandbox culture has had a compounding effect: it creates a pipeline from experimentation to licensing, and it keeps the regulator close to emerging business models.

Bahrain also moved early on formal crypto rules. Legal commentary referencing CBB’s approach notes that Bahrain issued regulations governing and licensing “regulated crypto-asset services” (including exchange and custody-related roles) as far back as 2019 — early by global standards. And Bahrain’s national portal explicitly positions the country as home to licensed, CBB-regulated platforms, while pointing to the sandbox and ecosystem enablers like Bahrain FinTech Bay as launch infrastructure.

What this means for the GCC picture is important: Bahrain plays the role of a testbed jurisdiction where new models can be trialed, supervised, and if successful scaled. It is not trying to “out-Dubai Dubai.” It is building credibility through controlled innovation, which is exactly what regulated digital finance requires.

Beyond exchanges: The GCC is building the rails for tokenisation and stablecoins

The Crypto 2.0 story is less about spot trading and more about infrastructure: tokenised real-world assets, regulated fiat-referenced tokens/stablecoins, and institutional-grade custody and settlement. Two regional developments illustrate how the GCC is widening the scope beyond exchange licensing:

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and fiat-referenced tokens — ADGM’s FSRA finalised amendments to govern regulated activities involving Fiat-Referenced Tokens (FRTs) in October 2025, with rules taking effect 1 January 2026. This is a meaningful step because it treats stablecoin-like instruments as part of regulated market architecture, not a grey-zone product.

Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and a legal framework for digital assets — The QFC introduced a Digital Assets Framework in 2024, establishing legal recognition around tokenisation, property rights in tokens and underlying assets, custody, transfer/exchange mechanics, and recognition of smart contracts.

On the demand side, stablecoins are a particularly strong use case for the region because they fit how Gulf economies operate: cross-border commerce, remittances, treasury management for international trade, and 24/7 settlement expectations.

A PwC report citing Chainalysis data highlights that UAE stablecoin activity saw exchanges handle $9.8 billion in H1 2024, a 55% increase versus H1 2023, evidence that usage is not theoretical. Taken together, these developments point to the GCC building what institutions actually need: clearer token definitions, custody rules, regulated stable-value instruments, and enforceable conduct standards.

Why global capital is paying attention: the GCC as a “crypto governance lab”

Calling the Gulf a “crypto governance lab” is not hype, it is a fair description of what happens when multiple adjacent jurisdictions build parallel frameworks with different strengths:

Dubai (VARA) pushes supervision depth and market conduct (including marketing discipline).

Bahrain (CBB) accelerates controlled innovation via sandbox-to-licensing pathways.

ADGM (FSRA) develops frameworks that speak directly to institutional structures, including fiat-referenced tokens.

Qatar (QFC) codifies tokenisation and smart-contract recognition inside a financial-centre framework.

Oman has moved to require registration for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and AML/CTF compliance for virtual-asset activity, signalling an intent to formalise supervision even where markets are smaller.

This is the bigger shift: the region is moving from “crypto as an asset class” to “digital assets as regulated financial infrastructure.” That framing is what unlocks deeper pools of money — asset managers, banks, corporate treasuries, and large family offices because their risk committees need policy clarity more than they need market excitement.

The remaining challenge is coordination and reputation management. Fragmentation across jurisdictions can create compliance complexity for firms operating region-wide. And while marketing controls help, enforcement consistency will ultimately determine whether the GCC is seen as a global benchmark or simply a well-branded hub.

But the direction is unmistakable. With Mena transaction volumes reaching record levels in late 2024, and with GCC regulators increasingly focused on licensing, conduct, tokenisation, and stable-value rails, the next phase of the Gulf’s digital-asset story is not a trading cycle. It is a regulatory product built to attract and keep long-term capital.