Growth via Diversification
Thomson Group has a portfolio that covers all the bases
The journey of Thomsun Group in the UAE starts with a clear vision of the future. Since 1976, the Thomsun Group, headquartered in Dubai, with operations in GCC and India, has pioneered ventures within diversified business segments. With such extended history, the group has achieved many milestones in several sectors, focusing on providing quality products and services. Steered by visionary professionals and powered by the intelligent use of technology, Thomsun has emerged as a market leader in its fields of operation and has embarked on numerous milestone ventures in its pursuit, resulting in being a highly diversified group with 3000+ workforce and 25+ verticals. Its flagship companies like Thomsun Trading, Al Mawrid, Reprotronics, East Fish Processing, Thomsun Marine Mercantile, Thomsun Industries Capricorn bakery provide the best in service, products, and other solutions to various segments and verticals to the country.
The group’s electronics segment represents more than 50 world-renowned brands such as Yamaha, Fender, JBL, Taiden etc. Thomsun provides end-to-end service from design, distribution and its after-sales service. The segment has a strong presence in the UAE of both physical and online stores as well as in the education segment where Thomsun offers music and physical education to more than 2,500 students in the country.
Adding to this KV Thomas, Chairman, Thomsun Group elaborated, “We are one of the market leaders in pre-press, design, printing and packaging. Our clientele includes major manufacturers from segments such as consumer goods, perfume, cigarettes, confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and various apparel lines etc.”
The group’s electromechanical division represents Schneider, Wavin, and several other brands and products to service the construction segment. It also manufactures Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR) pipes and fittings, which has already been supplied to major prestigious projects within the UAE and in the region.
“Our logistics and freight forwarding are among one of the first companies in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) having more than a million sq ft area. It includes both temperature control, dry and open yard facilities,” Thomas mentioned.
Thomsun Group’s food division is one of the major verticals in the group. The food division vertical has more than 10,000 T cold and chilled storage facilities in the UAE. The seafood processing and distribution division are also one of the leading brands in the region. The group distributes quality seafood all over the world, which includes, frozen, chilled, ready to eat and cook. In meat and poultry distribution, it handles major brands in the world and has an efficient distribution network.
“Capricorn, which is our bakery brand, has become a household name in UAE. We have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park. Our products are distributed to all major supermarket’s hypermarkets and grocery stores across the UAE,” Thomas said.
Speaking of the company’s ambitions in India, Thomas said that the group has various projects and companies in the subcontinent, which includes hospitality, real estate, plantations, infrastructure contracting. The real-estate development project includes renowned shopping malls and residential projects in South India, which is presently under construction and expected to be completed soon.
