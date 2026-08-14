Growth for all: Pakistan’s journey towards inclusive prosperity

Economic growth is often measured in percentages, investment figures, export volumes, and stock market indices. Yet these numbers tell only part of the story. A nation can record impressive GDP growth while millions of its citizens continue to struggle with unemployment, poor healthcare, inadequate education, and limited opportunities. True prosperity is not defined merely by the size of an economy but by how widely its benefits are shared. For Pakistan, this distinction is particularly important. The country’s greatest challenge is no longer simply achieving economic growth — it is ensuring that growth becomes inclusive, equitable, and sustainable.

Inclusive growth is an economic model that creates opportunities for all segments of society while ensuring that the dividends of development reach every citizen, regardless of geography, gender, income, or social background. It is about expanding opportunities rather than concentrating wealth. It seeks to empower people through education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and productive employment so they can actively participate in the economy rather than remain passive recipients of government assistance.

Pakistan possesses enormous potential to achieve this vision. With a population exceeding 250 million, a strategic geographical location connecting South Asia, Central Asia, China, and the Middle East, abundant agricultural resources, and one of the world’s youngest populations, the country has many of the ingredients necessary for sustained economic transformation. Yet these strengths have not consistently translated into broad-based prosperity.

One of the most pressing obstacles is unemployment, particularly among young people. Every year, hundreds of thousands of graduates enter the labour market, only to find limited opportunities that match their qualifications. This mismatch not only wastes valuable human capital but also fuels frustration and outward migration. Inclusive growth requires an economy capable of generating productive jobs across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, information technology, tourism, renewable energy, logistics, and modern services.

The digital economy offers one of Pakistan’s greatest opportunities. Thousands of young Pakistanis are already earning foreign exchange through freelancing, software development, e-commerce, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and online consulting. These success stories demonstrate that talent is abundant across the country. By expanding broadband connectivity, strengthening digital infrastructure, improving payment systems, and integrating digital skills into education, Pakistan can transform its youthful population into a globally competitive workforce.

Agriculture, which continues to employ a significant proportion of the population, remains another cornerstone of inclusive development. Increasing productivity through modern farming techniques, climate-smart agriculture, efficient irrigation, quality seeds, and improved storage facilities can raise farmers’ incomes while strengthening national food security. Equally important is the development of agro-processing industries that add value to agricultural products before they reach domestic and international markets.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) deserve greater attention within Pakistan’s development strategy. Across the world, SMEs are recognised as engines of innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment. In Pakistan, they contribute substantially to economic activity but often struggle to access affordable finance, technology, skilled labour, and export markets. Simplifying regulations, improving access to credit, and supporting business incubation can unlock the immense potential of this sector.

No discussion of inclusive growth is complete without recognising the economic importance of women. Female labour force participation in Pakistan remains significantly below its potential, representing one of the country’s largest untapped economic resources. Removing barriers to women’s education, entrepreneurship, property ownership, financial services, and digital employment would not only promote social justice but also substantially increase national productivity. Remote work, digital entrepreneurship, and flexible employment models are already creating new pathways for women to participate in the economy.

Education lies at the heart of every successful development story. However, Pakistan must move beyond a system that prioritises memorisation over problem-solving. The economy increasingly rewards creativity, critical thinking, digital literacy, communication, and technical expertise. Universities, vocational institutions, and schools should collaborate closely with industry to ensure graduates possess skills relevant to emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Lifelong learning must become a national priority in an era where technological change is constant.

Healthcare is equally fundamental to inclusive growth. A healthy population is more productive, innovative, and economically resilient. Investments in primary healthcare, preventive medicine, maternal health, nutrition, clean drinking water, and sanitation generate long-term economic returns by reducing disease burdens and improving workforce productivity. Expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved areas, is not merely a social obligation — it is an economic necessity.

Infrastructure remains another essential pillar of broad-based development. Reliable electricity, modern transport networks, efficient logistics, digital connectivity, and climate-resilient infrastructure reduce business costs while improving access to markets and public services. Equally important is balanced regional development. Economic opportunities should not remain concentrated in a few metropolitan centres while smaller cities and rural communities lag behind. Strengthening secondary cities can reduce migration pressures and distribute growth more evenly across the country.

Climate resilience must also become central to Pakistan’s development agenda. The devastating floods, prolonged heatwaves, and water scarcity experienced in recent years have demonstrated that climate change is no longer a future threat but a present reality. Investing in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, resilient infrastructure, and disaster preparedness can protect livelihoods while creating new industries and green jobs. Economic growth that ignores environmental sustainability cannot remain inclusive over the long term.

Good governance ultimately determines whether development policies succeed. Investors require policy consistency, regulatory transparency, and the rule of law. Citizens expect efficient public services, accountability, and institutions that function fairly. Reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies, combating corruption, digitising government services, and strengthening local governments can significantly improve the investment climate while restoring public confidence.

Pakistan’s private sector will also play a decisive role in shaping an inclusive future. Businesses increasingly recognise that long-term profitability depends upon investing in employees, innovation, sustainability, and communities. Public-private partnerships in education, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, and skills development can accelerate national progress while sharing expertise and resources.

Inclusive growth is neither an abstract economic theory nor an unattainable ambition. It is a practical framework for ensuring that every citizen has the opportunity to contribute to — and benefit from — national development. Pakistan’s greatest resource is not merely its fertile land, mineral wealth, or strategic location. It is the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

The road ahead will undoubtedly require difficult reforms, political consensus, and sustained investment. Yet history shows that nations prosper when they invest in people rather than statistics alone. If Pakistan can harness its youthful population, embrace innovation, strengthen institutions, and ensure that economic opportunities reach every corner of society, it can build a future where growth is measured not only by rising national income but by rising living standards, expanding opportunities, and shared prosperity. That is the true meaning of inclusive growth — and the path Pakistan must pursue with determination.