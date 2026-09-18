Growing with confidence: How Smart Vision School is supporting every stage of a child’s journey

For parents, choosing the right school is about finding a place where their child can grow with confidence, feel supported and develop the skills to thrive beyond the classroom.

At Smart Vision School (SVS) in Al Barsha 2, that commitment is entering a new chapter. Part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), SVS is expanding its secondary provision with the introduction of Year 9 for the 2026 to 2027 academic year, giving families greater continuity as their children progress through school.

Supporting this growth is a strengthened leadership team. New Principal, Steve Farish, brings almost 15 years of leadership experience across British curriculum schools in the UAE, while Head of Primary, Lucy Nicholls, brings more than 20 years of experience across the UK and UAE.

Together, they will build on a shared commitment to teaching excellence and transformative learning, combining high expectations with personalised learning, small class sizes and strong pastoral care.

The expansion is also supported by SVS’s Founding Secondary Families Programme. Students entering Years 5 to 9 for the 2026 to 2027 academic year can access discounted annual tuition fees of AED 49,900, frozen for three academic years, giving families greater certainty as they plan ahead.

Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director of ISP Middle East, said: “At ISP, we are committed to attracting exceptional school leaders who will strengthen teaching and learning. With Steve Farish and Lucy Nicholls at the helm, alongside the expansion into Year 9, Smart Vision School is exceptionally well positioned to deliver an outstanding, high value educational experience for families.”

With experienced leadership, an expanding secondary pathway and a clear commitment to teaching and learning, SVS is building for its next chapter while remaining focused on what matters most: providing every student with an education that supports their individual potential.