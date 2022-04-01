Growing up healthy and strong

MBBS, MD, MRCPCH (UK) Paeds, Fellowship in Lactation Management, Specialist Pediatrics at JTS Medical Centre advises parents to be cautious about increased screen time, physical activity and diet

By Dr Rajeshwari Vijayakumar Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:15 PM

Health and wellness is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease. Mental health is the way we think or feel about ourselves and what is going on around us, and how we cope with the stresses of life — affects our sense of well-being and our physical health.

Increased screen time: Studies confirm that the more time spent in front of the screen, the more the negative impact on both behavioural and emotional issues relating to the child's development. As per surveys, the UAE national average screen time was 2.5 hours in 2018 went staggeringly high up to more than five hours per day during Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the screen time data was very high in pre-school children, leading to behavioural issues and expressive language delay.

Increased screen time and exposure to media are consistently associated with reduced feelings of social acceptance and increased feelings of loneliness, conduct problems, and aggression. Also, children who spend more time on computers and playing video games, tend to experience higher emotional distress, anxiety, and depression.

Physical activity: Data suggests that most school-aged children in the UAE do not meet the 60 min per day recommendation of moderate to vigorous physical activity.

Physical activity is associated with improved concentration levels, more positive social behaviour, such as being kind to classmates and attempting to resolve disputes, and children feeling liked by peers and having enough friends, which positively impacts their health. Physical activity is also associated with lower levels of anxiety and depression. In addition, children are happier with their appearance and report higher self-esteem, happiness, and satisfaction with their lives.

Diet: Eating healthy, with balanced nutrients, including more fruits and vegetables and on time, is crucial for a child's growth and development. Eating breakfast compared to skipping it impacts short-term cognition and memory. Family mealtimes appear to be essential to young people's well-being.

Only about half of the young people eat fruit and vegetables every day. Fast food consumption in children has been alarmingly increasing this decade and contributing to overweight and obesity. About one-third of children and adolescents in the UAE consume fast food on a given day, and recent data shows 21.1 per cent of children are obese.

We emphasise healthy eating, outdoor activities, playtime for one hour daily, and decreasing screen time plays an essential role in health and wellness.