Growing global momentum takes University of Birmingham to 68th in the world

The University of Birmingham has climbed eight places in this year’s QS World University Rankings to 68th, marking its highest position in a decade.

With a growing global reputation and outstanding research strengths, the University has improved its standing among the world's best institutions for the fourth consecutive year, rising 23 places since 2023. At the heart of this momentum is a sustained investment in people, ideas, and impact.

As the world evolves rapidly, so too does Birmingham’s approach to education. The University is redefining what it means to be career-ready in an age shaped by artificial intelligence and automation. Ranked equal 10th in the UK, Birmingham has risen further and more consistently than any other British institution in the global top 100 over the past five years.

In today’s competitive job market, Birmingham graduates continue to stand out. Latest employment data shows they are securing high-quality roles and outperforming broader trends, underlining the value of a Birmingham education. This is reinforced by The Graduate Market in 2026 report, which ranks Birmingham among the top two UK universities most targeted by leading employers. Covering 1,600 universities worldwide, the report further cements Birmingham’s reputation as a launchpad for ambitious, global careers.

From world-leading research and facilities to forward-thinking teaching, cutting-edge technology, and strong industry partnerships, Birmingham’s position as a global top 70 institution reflects its commitment to innovation - equipping students at its Edgbaston and Dubai campus with the skills, knowledge, and expertise needed to succeed in the careers of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham Dubai's global community. Whether you are beginning your academic journey or advancing through postgraduate study, Birmingham will challenge, support, and empower you every step of the way.

“Our Dubai campus plays a vital role in the University of Birmingham’s global success story. As we continue to rise in the world rankings, our 'one university – two campuses' motto means we are able to offer students in the UAE access to the same world-class education, research-led teaching, and outstanding graduate outcomes that define Birmingham globally. From Dubai, we are shaping future-ready graduates equipped with both academic excellence and the human skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology driven world,” said Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai.

Activate your future at our next Open Day: birmingham.ac.uk/dubai.