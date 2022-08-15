Greetings to the Community

The brand is creating a niche for itself worldwide
In honour of India's Independence Day, we at Al Ansari Exchange wish our fellow Indians all the happiness and prosperity as we commemorate this historical day. On this joyous occasion, we thank the Indian community for their unwavering commitment to the UAE's development, acknowledging their countless contributions both locally and globally in various fields and disciplines.
For many years, Indians have been a steadfast pillar of support for the UAE and share an extremely strong and long-standing relationship that supports mutual growth and development. This relationship was solidified by several agreements in areas, including the economy, climate change, industries and advanced technologies and the latest was the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The agreement, which came into effect in May this year, aims to boost bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
As we continue on this journey together, Al Ansari Exchange expresses its gratitude to all its Indian colleagues, customers and partners and once again wishes all Indians a happy Independence Day.
