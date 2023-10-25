Green Silk Road a major step on clean energy journey

The world’s biggest single-site PV plant, built with Chinese expertise, underlines the UAE’s desire to tackle climate change. Wang Yuke reports

Photovoltaic solar panels at the Al Dhafra solar power plant provide clean electricity for households in Abu Dhabi. ZHU WEIJIE / CHINA DAILY

Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM

In a desert about 50 kilometres from downtown Abu Dhabi you will find nothing but neat rows of solar panels surrounded by lattice towers, with some sophisticated utilities at one end.

Observers are often stunned by the isolation, the immensity of Mother Nature, amid this sprawling 21-square-kilometre stretch of land.

Workers operate a pile driver to place solar panels in the desert of Abu Dhabi. PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY.

However, unlike barren deserts, this area, equivalent to 2,800 football fields and more than an hour’s drive from Abu Dhabi, radiates vitality.

Engineers with the PV solar project discuss operations. ZHU WEIJIE / CHINA DAILY

The 2-gigawatt Al Dhafra solar power plant, the world’s largest single-site photovoltaic power plant, lights up about 160,000 households with a constant supply of clean electricity. Behind the venture are 5,000 workers assigned to the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development strategy proposed by China in 2013 to link Asia with Africa and Europe and drive trade and economic growth.

It takes guts to venture into the scorching summer heat of up to 43 C. Just a few minutes’ exposure to the ultraviolet rays and heat can give anyone vertigo and set them on fire. The sun’s glare is so piercing that without sunglasses the eyes can sting and run dry.

It seems incredible that a PV solar project of such magnitude and significance was completed amid the pandemic and the relentless heat. So why is the UAE so determined to undertake an energy transition and become a global clean energy powerhouse?

There is a real need for change, said Abdulaziz Alobaidli, chief operating officer of Masdar, the UAE’s flagship renewable energy company and a major developer of the Al Dhafra solar power project.

“We need to diversify our economy and energy resources to improve our energy security,” Alobaidli said.

Relying on a single energy source would be risky, he said.

For Alobaidli decarbonisation is a necessity rather than a luxury or privilege. “We’re committed to decarbonising the value chain of all processes relating to energy, upstream and downstream.”

Because climate change is a global issue, the UAE feels compelled to share its knowledge and solutions to support collective efforts to reach net zero by 2050, he said. This is a tenet of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Wang Jinwei, general manager of the Abu Dhabi branch of China Machinery Engineering Corp, said that while fossil fuels are a carbon-intensive resource for electricity, they are subject to market fluctuations and cannot guarantee a secure supply of power.

So the Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 campaign, launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, aims to have 60 per cent of the region’s electricity generated by clean, renewable sources by 2035.

It is the first legally binding clean and renewable energy target in the Middle East, and integral to Abu Dhabi’s energy transition process.

Determined to do its part for the Green Silk Road, CMEC, whose headquarters is in Beijing, secured the $1 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract to build the Al Dhafra solar photovoltaic project.

The plant , now fully operational, is expected to help Abu Dhabi cut its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 2.4 million metric tonnes, raising the proportion of clean energy in the UAE’s total energy mix to more than 13 per cent. That is equivalent to removing about 470,000 cars from the roads.

This huge swathe of desert is neither distant nor silent as the relative serenity is punctuated by occasional creaks and squeals.

“They come from the solar modules (panels) rotating in sync with the sun’s radiance as it shifts through the day,” Wang said. “Capturing the largest possible amount of sunlight ensures maximum electricity generation. No solar energy should be wasted.” The angle of the panels varies throughout the day, the steepest being at dusk and dawn, he said.

When the panels lie flat, face up, at about 7 pm each day, a cleaning routine begins. The film of sand collected on each panel’s surface hampers the absorption of the sun’s rays and electricity generation, so cleaning is an important job, Wang said.

While water is the conventional medium for cleaning panels, this is not the case in Abu Dhabi because of the meager rainfall.

“So we came up with cleaning robots, an automatic substitute, after brainstorming with locals, who are better acquainted with the conditions,” he said.

The Al Dhafra solar project is a testament to China’s expertise and competence, Alobaidli said. It reinforces how China’s solar manufacturing sector is supporting regions involved in the BRI to meet their zero-carbon targets. The solar project has put the China-UAE relationship on the BRI map and broken many records in the process.

Despite global supply chains being thrown into disarray by the pandemic, CMEC completed the Al Dhafra project on schedule.

“We were installing almost 20 megawatts a day, setting a record,” Alobaidli said. “When we started our renewable energy journey, specifically solar energy, in 2010, it took a year to build a 10-megawatt plant in Masdar (a sustainable community).”

The project involved obtaining 4 million bifacial solar PV modules from the Chinese mainland to be mounted on 30,000 single-axis sun trackers. “More than 10,000 containers were used to ship the modules,” Wang said.

The desert’s complex and varied topography posed many engineering problems, he said.

The site’s proximity to the sea means the subsoil is highly saline and alkaline. To protect the piles, whose ends go deep into the ground, from corrosion, concrete had to be poured into the holes during piling works.

The high water level to the northeast caused the soil to collapse during the piling process, so sunken soil choked the burrowed holes. The solution was to insert plastic tubes to anchor the soil before burrowing.

Loose soil in the dune-dominated southeastern region was a problem until it was displaced and concrete was substituted to provide a more stable structure.

Building the 400 kilovolts gas-insulated switchgear substation was also demanding. The rigorous vetting and approval process also hindered construction. “But we still made it within 22 months, which would have been 35 months under the local timeline. It had registered 14 million safety work hours by early June.”

The plant serves as a “blueprint” for upcoming projects of the same size and magnitude in Abu Dhabi , Alobaidli said. In addition to its environmental merits, the project boosted the local labour market.

“At the peak we had more than 4,000 workers from various countries living in the UAE. A lot of local subcontractors benefitted from the project and offered people full-time jobs.”

Even if the solar plant’s impact is not immediately obvious, a tour of Abu Dhabi illustrates how charging stations are a fixture of the cityscape and a reminder that the city has applied decarbonising transformation strategies to its transportation system.

“With our partners, we look to ensure an entire zero-emissions fleet of taxicabs by 2040,” said Abdulla Al Marzouqi, director-general of Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre, a subsidiary of the country’s department of municipalities and transport.

He hailed Shenzhen , Guangdong province, as one of the few success stories in the green public transportation transformation, and said it will be a model for the UAE. Shenzhen Bus Group is the first and largest operator of pure electric transportation, with about 10,000 such vehicles, he said.

“They will provide us with support and guidance: from drafting electric transport policies to assessing electric transport operational efficiency.”